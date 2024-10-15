All sections
NewsDecember 7, 2022

Jackson plans ARPA-funded new public restroom

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jackson's public restroom at North Union and Oak streets, originally built in 1965, is slated to be replaced. American Rescue Plan Act money will be tapped to pay for the new heated facility.
The City of Jackson has received $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and is planning to use a little more than a tenth of the amount to replace 1965-era Union Street Restroom No. 1 at the intersection of North Union and Oak streets.

The municipality's Board of Aldermen this week heard the results of a Thursday, Dec. 1, bid opening with Cape Girardeau's Nip Kelley Equipment Co. coming in as the lowest of three bids at $332,477, an amount 6.4% lower than the $355,370.75 estimate provided by Koehler Engineering, which is consulting on the project.

Aldermen are expected to vote Monday, Dec. 19, to approve Kelley's bid.

Parks director Jason Lipe told the Southeast Missourian the new heated restroom will be identical to one built in 2018 at City Park for $306,000 along Parkview Street.

It will come from the same manufacturer and will possess the same texture and colors, Lipe added.

The Parkview Street restroom in Jackson's City Park was completed in 2018. Jackson city officials plan to use federal funds to build an identical facility at North Union and Oak streets.
Cost

Asked to explain the expense of such a facility, Lipe said, "Part of it is just the economy, and everything is more expensive now. The Park Board made the decision to go with a prefabricated concrete building; they like the look, feel and ease of maintenance. Once you get it on-site, the construction process is accelerated. You drop (the building) in place, and it's ready to go," he said.

