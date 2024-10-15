Jackson plans ARPA-funded new public restroom

The City of Jackson has received $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and is planning to use a little more than a tenth of the amount to replace 1965-era Union Street Restroom No. 1 at the intersection of North Union and Oak streets.

The municipality's Board of Aldermen this week heard the results of a Thursday, Dec. 1, bid opening with Cape Girardeau's Nip Kelley Equipment Co. coming in as the lowest of three bids at $332,477, an amount 6.4% lower than the $355,370.75 estimate provided by Koehler Engineering, which is consulting on the project.

Aldermen are expected to vote Monday, Dec. 19, to approve Kelley's bid.

Parks director Jason Lipe told the Southeast Missourian the new heated restroom will be identical to one built in 2018 at City Park for $306,000 along Parkview Street.