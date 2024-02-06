Jackson planning, zoning hearing cancelled

A public hearing scheduled by the Jackson Planning and Zoning Commission for 6 p.m. Nov. 14 has been canceled, according to a city news release.
The subject is a proposed amendment to Chapter 65 (zoning) of the city code, related to text amendments, the release stated.
The hearing will be rescheduled for a later date, and notice of the new date will be published after the commission has set a new hearing date.
For more information, contact Janet Sanders, building and planning manager, at (573) 243-2300.
-- From staff report
