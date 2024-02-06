Jackson planning and zoning rejects permit for day care in residence

(Editor's note: This story has been updated.)

Jackson Planning and Zoning commissioners unanimously voted against a permit request for a day care in a residential area Wednesday.

The proposed address of the day care, Little Buttercups LLC, would be located at 804 E. Main St. at the intersection of South Bellevue Street.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Harry Dryer said the residence's location would not work.

“I think it is a horrible location for any business, other than maybe giving piano lessons or something where you have one or two people there at a time. The parking on Bellevue is nonexistent, for all intents and purposes. She is talking about 50 to 60 clients, along with 10 to 15 staff. You are talking anywhere from 40 to 60 vehicles. There is no parking on Main Street. There is a very small driveway that goes to a one-car detached garage. If we are take this drawing seriously, it appears that the plan is to knock that garage down and make it parking over there where you would have to bring in about 12 boxcars full to bring that up to grade. But even that being said, it’s just really a horrible location for a business where you have a lot of traffic. It doesn’t matter what it is. If there’s a lot of traffic, it’s not a good fit for that place. That’s my thought.”

The residence measures a total of 3,175 square feet, including its half-finished basement. It was built in 1905.