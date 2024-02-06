Jackson places marijuana tax referendum on ballot

Jackson Board of Aldermen members voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 17, to place a 3% recreational marijuana tax referendum on the April 4 ballot.
Statewide passage of Amendment 3, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, on Nov. 8 permits counties and municipal governments to impose a tax of not more than 3% on all tangible personal retail sales of what is officially known as "adult use marijuana." The state levy on such sales is 6%.
Medical marijuana has been legal in Missouri since 2018.
Building and Planning manager Janet Sanders, who will become Jackson's Public Works director next week, told the aldermen the city's planning and zoning commission — after reviewing aldermanic parameters for recreational marijuana — has recommended two conditions on so-called "consumption lounges."
Cape Girardeau County Commission is expected to follow Jackson's lead on Thursday, Jan. 19, by also approving a 3% tax on sales, effectively a user fee on purchasers, countywide.
Cape Girardeau County voters rejected November's Amendment 3 initiative by a 56% to 44% vote but the statewide vote was 53% in favor.
"Missouri will see millions in new revenue pour in each year for veterans' health care, drug treatment and for our severely underfunded public defender's office," said John Payne, the group's campaign manager.
"The state auditor's office estimated we would probably generate $40 million each and every year, at minimum, from the tax on marijuana sales," said Dan Viets, Missouri state coordinator for National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).
The initiative also permits those incarcerated or on parole or probation for marijuana convictions to petition for release.
