All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 19, 2023

Jackson places marijuana tax referendum on ballot

Jackson Board of Aldermen members voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 17, to place a 3% recreational marijuana tax referendum on the April 4 ballot. Statewide passage of Amendment 3, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, on Nov. 8 permits counties and municipal governments to impose a tax of not more than 3% on all tangible personal retail sales of what is officially known as "adult use marijuana." The state levy on such sales is 6%...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Members of Jackson's Board of Aldermen listen to a presentation Tuesday, Jan. 17, at City Hall. The aldermanic council voted unanimously to put a referendum on the April 4 ballot asking voters to OK a 3% tax on sales of adult use, or recreational, marijuana.
Members of Jackson's Board of Aldermen listen to a presentation Tuesday, Jan. 17, at City Hall. The aldermanic council voted unanimously to put a referendum on the April 4 ballot asking voters to OK a 3% tax on sales of adult use, or recreational, marijuana.Jeff Long

Jackson Board of Aldermen members voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 17, to place a 3% recreational marijuana tax referendum on the April 4 ballot.

Statewide passage of Amendment 3, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, on Nov. 8 permits counties and municipal governments to impose a tax of not more than 3% on all tangible personal retail sales of what is officially known as "adult use marijuana." The state levy on such sales is 6%.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Missouri since 2018.

Building and Planning manager Janet Sanders, who will become Jackson's Public Works director next week, told the aldermen the city's planning and zoning commission — after reviewing aldermanic parameters for recreational marijuana — has recommended two conditions on so-called "consumption lounges."

  • Hours limited to 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.
  • No one younger than 21 allowed.

Cape Girardeau County Commission is expected to follow Jackson's lead on Thursday, Jan. 19, by also approving a 3% tax on sales, effectively a user fee on purchasers, countywide.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Recent history

Cape Girardeau County voters rejected November's Amendment 3 initiative by a 56% to 44% vote but the statewide vote was 53% in favor.

What's next

  • Money. Legal Missouri 2022, a marijuana advocacy group, said in a statement Amendment 3 will be a financial boon to state funds.

"Missouri will see millions in new revenue pour in each year for veterans' health care, drug treatment and for our severely underfunded public defender's office," said John Payne, the group's campaign manager.

"The state auditor's office estimated we would probably generate $40 million each and every year, at minimum, from the tax on marijuana sales," said Dan Viets, Missouri state coordinator for National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).

  • Criminal records. Amendment 3 provisions also set aside money for expunging certain marijuana-related nonviolent offenses from personal records.

The initiative also permits those incarcerated or on parole or probation for marijuana convictions to petition for release.

  • Registration. In early February, state residents may apply for registration cards to grow marijuana at home, with restrictions on the number and size of plants.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy