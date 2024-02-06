Jackson places marijuana tax referendum on ballot

Jackson Board of Aldermen members voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 17, to place a 3% recreational marijuana tax referendum on the April 4 ballot.

Statewide passage of Amendment 3, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, on Nov. 8 permits counties and municipal governments to impose a tax of not more than 3% on all tangible personal retail sales of what is officially known as "adult use marijuana." The state levy on such sales is 6%.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Missouri since 2018.

Building and Planning manager Janet Sanders, who will become Jackson's Public Works director next week, told the aldermen the city's planning and zoning commission — after reviewing aldermanic parameters for recreational marijuana — has recommended two conditions on so-called "consumption lounges."

Hours limited to 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

No one younger than 21 allowed.

Cape Girardeau County Commission is expected to follow Jackson's lead on Thursday, Jan. 19, by also approving a 3% tax on sales, effectively a user fee on purchasers, countywide.