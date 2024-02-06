Jackson phone scam reported

The city of Jackson is warning residents of a phone scam appearing to originate from one of the city’s departments.
Several people have reported calls demanding confidential information or demanding immediate payment by phone.
“If you are unsure whether or not the call is valid, simply tell the caller you will call them back then hang up the phone. Then call the actual City department number back to check with City personnel,” a Facebook post from Jackson city government stated.
