NewsApril 19, 2023

Jackson pedestrian study nearing completion

As the Cape Girardeau County seat of Jackson continues to grow, a study will soon be finished on enhancing the safety of those who walk along the city's Main Street. Jackson, which grew 9.3% between 2010 and 2020, has grown by an additional 0.89% since the last U.S. census to an estimated 15,607 residents...

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, left, presents a plaque Monday, April 17, to outgoing Ward 4 Alderman Tom Kimbel at his final meeting of the aldermanic council.
As the Cape Girardeau County seat of Jackson continues to grow, a study will soon be finished on enhancing the safety of those who walk along the city's Main Street.

Jackson, which grew 9.3% between 2010 and 2020, has grown by an additional 0.89% since the last U.S. census to an estimated 15,607 residents.

St. Louis' Lochmueller Group, experienced in traffic analysis, is expected to deliver to city officials its Main Street Corridor Pedestrian Safety Study within two weeks, city administrator Jim Roach said.

"The idea is to make the uptown safe for pedestrian traffic," Roach said.

"The growth of the city is driving this (study), plus there is an emphasis to grow the business district to draw more people in."

Newcomer Shana Williams was sworn in Monday, April 17 to a Ward 4 seat on Jackson Board of Aldermen. Williams defeated incumbent Tom Kimbel in the April 4 election, winning 55.4% of 464 votes cast, according to certified results from the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's office. Also sworn in were the following reelected aldermen who ran unopposed: Katy Liley, Ward 3; Dwain Hahs, mayor; Wanda Young, Ward 1; and Dave Hitt, Ward 2.
Newcomer Shana Williams was sworn in Monday, April 17 to a Ward 4 seat on Jackson Board of Aldermen. Williams defeated incumbent Tom Kimbel in the April 4 election, winning 55.4% of 464 votes cast, according to certified results from the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's office. Also sworn in were the following reelected aldermen who ran unopposed: Katy Liley, Ward 3; Dwain Hahs, mayor; Wanda Young, Ward 1; and Dave Hitt, Ward 2.
Lochmueller's senior planner Kevin Neill told Jackson's aldermanic council in its Monday, April 17, study session four key issues will be addressed in the company's report:

  • Excessive speeding.
  • Sidewalk gaps.
  • Poor sightlines.
  • Pedestrian crossing challenges.
Neill gave the broad strokes of the report Monday.

Recommendations for short-term improvements

  • Centerline striping.
  • Curb extensions.
  • Strategic removal of some on-street parking.
  • Addition of "transverse rumble strips" to alert drivers to slow down or stop.
  • Addition of an all-way traffic stop at Main and Missouri streets.

Visions for long-term improvements

  • A raised intersection and crosswalk realignment at Main and High streets.
  • New sidewalks along Main between Farmington Road and West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Pedestrian scale lighting on Main from Missouri Street to Farmington Road,
  • Pedestrian crossing enhancements at West Jackson Boulevard.

Next steps

  • Lochmueller revises and finalizes report to the city.
  • Report submitted to Missouri Department of Transportation by Friday, May 5.
  • Pursue short-term improvements as detailed.
  • Explore funding opportunities for long-term improvements.

Of note

Partial funding for the Lochmueller study is through MoDOT's Traffic Engineering Assistance Program.

