Jackson pedestrian study nearing completion

As the Cape Girardeau County seat of Jackson continues to grow, a study will soon be finished on enhancing the safety of those who walk along the city's Main Street.
Jackson, which grew 9.3% between 2010 and 2020, has grown by an additional 0.89% since the last U.S. census to an estimated 15,607 residents.
St. Louis' Lochmueller Group, experienced in traffic analysis, is expected to deliver to city officials its Main Street Corridor Pedestrian Safety Study within two weeks, city administrator Jim Roach said.
"The idea is to make the uptown safe for pedestrian traffic," Roach said.
"The growth of the city is driving this (study), plus there is an emphasis to grow the business district to draw more people in."
Lochmueller's senior planner Kevin Neill told Jackson's aldermanic council in its Monday, April 17, study session four key issues will be addressed in the company's report:
Neill gave the broad strokes of the report Monday.
Partial funding for the Lochmueller study is through MoDOT's Traffic Engineering Assistance Program.
