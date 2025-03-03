Jackson PD respond to incident at Kimbeland Country club

Jackson police responded to Kimbeland Country Club at about 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in response to a victim with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police chief James Humphreys said the 76-year-old male victim died at a St. Louis hospital Saturday morning, March 1.
It is Southeast Missourian policy to report only on such incidents if they occur in a public space, prompting an emergency response.
