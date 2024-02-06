The Heart tribute band, Heartless, is coming back to Jackson.

The band first performed in Jackson in 2019, and its next concert will be at 7 p.m. July 2 at the city's Municipal Band Shell.

The concert will be presented by Jackson Parks and Recreation Department and River Radio and is free to attend.

Volunteer organizer Bruce Loy said the last time the department hosted the group's concert, weather had been a factor, but it still didn't disrupt the enjoyment of the audience.

"Long story short, we got quite a bit of rain that day, so we had to move it to another facility. That was a kind of a last minute deal, anyway, and the people that came really loved it and the music was great," Loy said.

Loy asked the City of Jackson and Jackson Municipal Band for use of the facility for the concert.

"Asked if they could share the band shell with us, you know, basically donate it for the use of a free concert and they said 'yes,'" Loy said.