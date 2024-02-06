All sections
NewsJune 24, 2022

Jackson Parks and Recreation welcomes back 'Heart' tribute band for free concert

The Heart tribute band, Heartless, is coming back to Jackson. The band first performed in Jackson in 2019, and its next concert will be at 7 p.m. July 2 at the city's Municipal Band Shell. The concert will be presented by Jackson Parks and Recreation Department and River Radio and is free to attend...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation
Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

The Heart tribute band, Heartless, is coming back to Jackson.

The band first performed in Jackson in 2019, and its next concert will be at 7 p.m. July 2 at the city's Municipal Band Shell.

The concert will be presented by Jackson Parks and Recreation Department and River Radio and is free to attend.

Volunteer organizer Bruce Loy said the last time the department hosted the group's concert, weather had been a factor, but it still didn't disrupt the enjoyment of the audience.

"Long story short, we got quite a bit of rain that day, so we had to move it to another facility. That was a kind of a last minute deal, anyway, and the people that came really loved it and the music was great," Loy said.

Loy asked the City of Jackson and Jackson Municipal Band for use of the facility for the concert.

"Asked if they could share the band shell with us, you know, basically donate it for the use of a free concert and they said 'yes,'" Loy said.

Volunteer Ted Clark said setup for the event has gone "pretty smooth," thanks to outside help.

"Bruce Loy has been the main contact for sponsors, and he's been able to secure several sponsors. We have ended up getting a bunch of sponsors helping us put this together," Clark said.

Sponsors such as Saint Francis Healthcare System, Penzel Construction Co. Inc., Procter & Gamble and more are also sponsoring another event which includes a Fleetwood Mac cover band, Big Love, coming in September.

Loy said they're fortunate to get both of the bands in Jackson.

"Both of these bands are pretty much premier Midwest bands. You're gonna have to go a long ways out to see any others that are as good as them. So, I think we're very fortunate to get both of them," Loy said.

Clark said one of his favorite parts of putting on the concert is getting people to use more of the parks.

"My favorite part is seeing people getting excited about doing things in the park, going to listen to live music in the park. I think it's good for the area. It's good for the health and well-being of people to be able to get out and enjoy the park," Clark said.

Food and beverages will also be available through vendors at the concert.

Local News
