Jackson parents charged after 6-year-old tests positive for meth

More charges resulting from a drug raid near Jackson High School have been filed after a 6-year-old living with the accused couple tested positive for meth, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jill A. Carlile, 37, with felony child endangerment Thursday. She was charged June 15 with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlile’s boyfriend, Donald G. Caruthers Jr., 47, was charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance. All are felonies.

Undercover officers conducting a narcotics investigation bought meth from Caruthers on three occasions between April and June at his residence in the 700 block of Dallas Street, according to probable-cause statements filed in the case.

Caruthers’ residence is within 2,000 feet of Jackson High School — a fact he discussed with officers during one buy — and Carlile and her four juvenile children lived with him and were present during at least two of the transactions, according to the statements.

Caruthers sold a total of about 2 1/2 grams of meth to the officer,

according to the statements.

All six occupants were home when officers with the Sikeston Special Response Team and Jackson Special Response Team conducted a search of the house June 15, SEMO Drug Task Force officer Mike Alford wrote in a probable-cause statement.