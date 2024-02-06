A Malden, Missouri, woman cried as one by one she turned over 34 dogs to Macï¿½s Mission animal rescue group Tuesday, the head of the group said.

It marked the second time in three days more than 30 dogs in the womanï¿½s possession had been turned over to the Jackson-based rescue group.

In all, 72 dogs were rescued, said Rochelle Steffen, who heads up Macï¿½s Mission, named after her pet pit bull.

Seventy of the dogs have been turned over to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, including the 34 that were admitted to the Cape Girardeau County animal shelter Tuesday afternoon.

A St. Louis rescue organization will pick up eight more dogs from the womanï¿½s residence soon. That will leave the woman with five dogs.

Rescued dogs sit in kennels Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

The woman had 85 dogs in her possession before 36 dogs were turned over to an acquaintance who gave them to Macï¿½s Mission on New Yearï¿½s Eve, Steffen said. Those 36 dogs were brought to the Humane Society shelter.

On Tuesday, Steffen and her volunteer staff traveled to the Malden home to pick up 34 dogs, most of them Yorkies and Yorkie mixes.

Steffen said the woman lived in a neighborhood of brick homes.

ï¿½It was a nice neighborhood,ï¿½ she said after dropping off the dogs at the Cape Girardeau County animal shelter.

ï¿½She opened the garage door and she was sobbing,ï¿½ Steffen recalled.

Steffen said the woman was a dog hoarder, who loved dogs but ended up with more animals than she could handle. The woman called each dog by name, Steffen added.