NewsJuly 19, 2022

Jackson OKs special-use permit for residential development

By a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit for a community plan for a "high-density, mixed residential development" at 957 W. Independence St., which is zoned C-2 (general commercial). The site is currently known as Independence Park, a collection of mobile homes near the intersection of West Independence Street and North Farmington Road and across the street from K&K Storage and Casey's General Store...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A sign alerts passersby to a Monday public hearing on a special-use permit proposal in a C-2 (general commercial) District at 957 W. Independence St. in Jackson, currently a mobile home park. Aldermen approved the permit by unanimous vote.
A sign alerts passersby to a Monday public hearing on a special-use permit proposal in a C-2 (general commercial) District at 957 W. Independence St. in Jackson, currently a mobile home park. Aldermen approved the permit by unanimous vote.

By a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit for a community plan for a "high-density, mixed residential development" at 957 W. Independence St., which is zoned C-2 (general commercial).

The site is currently known as Independence Park, a collection of mobile homes near the intersection of West Independence Street and North Farmington Road and across the street from K&K Storage and Casey's General Store.

Brennon Todt of Cape Girardeau's Todt Roofing brought the request, which won prior unanimous approval with 19 special conditions June 8 from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.

A "community unit" plan is defined as allowing all types of residential uses; Todt's proposal is to use the location for small residences, multi-family dwellings (apartments) and mobile homes.

Todt offered the following written rationale to city officials: "The proposed changes will bring additional options for affordable housing to Jackson. Located between (City Park) and schools, this property is well-positioned to accommodate more families (who) desire to move to Jackson."

The vote to approve the permit followed a public hearing held at the start of the aldermanic regular session.

Other action

  • A public hearing was set for 6 p.m. Aug. 15 to consider proposed 2022 Parks & Recreation, General Revenue, Cemetery and Band tax rates.
  • Approval for the sale of intoxicating liquor, beer (malt liquor) and non-intoxicating beer at three locations during the Oct. 7 and 8 Oktoberfest.
  • Approval of a $101,175 contract with Houseal Lavigne Associates, an urban planning company based in Chicago, for the 2022 Jackson Comprehensive Plan Update.

Study Session

Aldermen heard an update on Wastewater Bond Issue education and outreach strategy. An Aug. 2 referendum goes before city voters on a $1 million dollar no-tax-increase project updating and creating more capacity for the city's wastewater treatment plant. Additionally, aldermen received information on American Rescue Plan funding; heard an update to the city's emergency operations plan; and considered an affidavit for gifting a fire truck to the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center.

