Jackson OKs special-use permit for residential development

By a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit for a community plan for a "high-density, mixed residential development" at 957 W. Independence St., which is zoned C-2 (general commercial).
The site is currently known as Independence Park, a collection of mobile homes near the intersection of West Independence Street and North Farmington Road and across the street from K&K Storage and Casey's General Store.
Brennon Todt of Cape Girardeau's Todt Roofing brought the request, which won prior unanimous approval with 19 special conditions June 8 from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.
A "community unit" plan is defined as allowing all types of residential uses; Todt's proposal is to use the location for small residences, multi-family dwellings (apartments) and mobile homes.
Todt offered the following written rationale to city officials: "The proposed changes will bring additional options for affordable housing to Jackson. Located between (City Park) and schools, this property is well-positioned to accommodate more families (who) desire to move to Jackson."
The vote to approve the permit followed a public hearing held at the start of the aldermanic regular session.
Aldermen heard an update on Wastewater Bond Issue education and outreach strategy. An Aug. 2 referendum goes before city voters on a $1 million dollar no-tax-increase project updating and creating more capacity for the city's wastewater treatment plant. Additionally, aldermen received information on American Rescue Plan funding; heard an update to the city's emergency operations plan; and considered an affidavit for gifting a fire truck to the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center.
