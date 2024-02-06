Jackson OKs special-use permit for residential development

By a unanimous vote Monday, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit for a community plan for a "high-density, mixed residential development" at 957 W. Independence St., which is zoned C-2 (general commercial).

The site is currently known as Independence Park, a collection of mobile homes near the intersection of West Independence Street and North Farmington Road and across the street from K&K Storage and Casey's General Store.

Brennon Todt of Cape Girardeau's Todt Roofing brought the request, which won prior unanimous approval with 19 special conditions June 8 from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.

A "community unit" plan is defined as allowing all types of residential uses; Todt's proposal is to use the location for small residences, multi-family dwellings (apartments) and mobile homes.

Todt offered the following written rationale to city officials: "The proposed changes will bring additional options for affordable housing to Jackson. Located between (City Park) and schools, this property is well-positioned to accommodate more families (who) desire to move to Jackson."