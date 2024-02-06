Jackson OKs pact with uptown organization

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say that aldermen approved a contract with Horner & Shifrin Inc. of St. Louis to conduct a a study of Jackson's wastewater.
A proposed ordinance formalized an arrangement in place with the city of Jackson and the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.
The ordinance, discussed during the Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, would require a contractual agreement, renewable yearly, to unify management and organization of Uptown Jackson revitalization efforts.
The pact would stipulate continuance of the organization’s design proposals and maintenance of several aesthetic concerns, such as landscaping, facades, banners, signs and the holiday-lighting program.
The organization also would coordinate efforts with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and city staff to recruit new businesses and assist existing businesses with growth.
Aldermen passed the measure, and the ordinance will be adopted.
The organization will hold an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Masonic Lodge in Jackson.
Alderman also approved funding for a new, comprehensive traffic study.
Lochmueller Group Inc. of St. Louis will receive $68,500 to conduct the traffic study to determine priority areas.
The last study in 2003 indicated a need for a roundabout at East Main Street and U.S. 61, plus a traffic light at East Main and Lacey streets.
This study is expected to reveal areas of congestion and list potential solutions.
Uptown Jackson also later this year will be designated as a historic district, and aldermen discussed the creation of a historic-preservation council.
The council would work with the board of aldermen and the historic district’s property owners to ensure maintenance and that renovations comply with adopted standards.
The city adopted an ordinance to enter into an agreement with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department to house persons accused of violations of municipal and county- or state-level ordinances or laws.
In other business, aldermen approved:
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address: 101 Court St., Jackson
204 S. High St., Jackson
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.