Jackson officials tout public safety tax

A proposed half-cent sales tax would allow the city of Jackson to hire more police officers to combat crime, which police chief James Humphreys said is desperately needed.

Humphreys, Jackson city administrator Jim Roach and fire chief Jason Mouser discussed the tax proposal Thursday at a meeting of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club at Dexter Bar-B-Que in Cape Girardeau.

Humphreys told the crowd of more than 20 people that "we need more boots on the ground."

Jackson has 24 officers, including 11 patrol officers. Humphreys said, "We need at least five more officers."

The 15,000-population city often has only two patrol officers available to respond to calls during a single shift, he said.

At times, the police department has to request assistance from other law enforcement agencies, Humphreys said.

"Right now, we have become more reactive than proactive," he said.

The tax measure, which will be on the April 3 ballot, would allow the city to make significant public-safety improvements, city officials said.

If approved by voters, revenue from the tax, along with existing reserve funding, would finance construction of a $7 million police station, rehab the existing public safety building currently shared by the fire department and police department at an estimated cost of $1.5 million, add four to five new patrol officers, another school resource officer and a fire-department training officer.

Jackson has three school resource officers and would benefit from having a fourth resource officer, Humphreys said. Such officers can help save lives in the event of school shootings, he told the audience.

"It doesn't mean it is going to stop it, but it can save a lot of lives, he added.