NewsMarch 23, 2024
Jackson officials issue reminder: blowing grass in street is illegal in city
Jackson city officials are reminding residents that blowing grass clippings into the street violates a city ordinance. Yard waste, such as grass clippings and leaves, clogs stormwater drainage and can flood streets and create traction problems for motorists, according to a news release issued by the city...
Southeast Missourian

Jackson city officials are reminding residents that blowing grass clippings into the street violates a city ordinance.

Yard waste, such as grass clippings and leaves, clogs stormwater drainage and can flood streets and create traction problems for motorists, according to a news release issued by the city.

Officials recommend that residents who use commercial lawn care services remind them of the ordinance.

The ordinance states that "no person shall throw, drain, or otherwise discharge, cause or allow others under its control to throw, drain or otherwise discharge into the municipal separate storm sewer system any pollutants or waters containing any pollutants other than storm water".

Violation of the ordinance is considered a misdemeanor. Reports of illicit discharge can be reported to the Jackson Police Department. A warning is issued upon the first violation; a citation for the second, according to the news release.

In Jackson, residents can place unlimited bags of yard waste at curbside for free pickup on the first and third full week of each month. Resdential customers can also take yard waste to the recycling center and dispose the waste into the waste pits. The city also recommends composting yard waste to use in gardens.

