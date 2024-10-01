The ordinance states that "no person shall throw, drain, or otherwise discharge, cause or allow others under its control to throw, drain or otherwise discharge into the municipal separate storm sewer system any pollutants or waters containing any pollutants other than storm water".

Violation of the ordinance is considered a misdemeanor. Reports of illicit discharge can be reported to the Jackson Police Department. A warning is issued upon the first violation; a citation for the second, according to the news release.

In Jackson, residents can place unlimited bags of yard waste at curbside for free pickup on the first and third full week of each month. Resdential customers can also take yard waste to the recycling center and dispose the waste into the waste pits. The city also recommends composting yard waste to use in gardens.