Jackson city crews will be flushing the fire hydrant and water distribution system from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until the program is complete, the city announced Tuesday.
Fire department crews flush water mains and hydrants once a year to remove mineral sediment that builds up in the pipes, a release stated ï¿½ this helps improve water quality and maintain the valves and hydrants in the system.
The sediment is not toxic but could be harmful to appliances such as water softeners or washing machines, so the city suggests the following actions where crews are active:
For more information, visit www.jacksonmo.org or www.jacksonfire.org, or call the public works department at (573) 243-2300 or the fire department at (573) 243-1010.
