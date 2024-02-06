All sections
NewsJune 13, 2018

Jackson officials give advice for water use as hydrants, water system flushed

Jackson city crews will be flushing the fire hydrant and water distribution system from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until the program is complete, the city announced Tuesday. Fire department crews flush water mains and hydrants once a year to remove mineral sediment that builds up in the pipes, a release stated — this helps improve water quality and maintain the valves and hydrants in the system...

Southeast Missourian

Jackson city crews will be flushing the fire hydrant and water distribution system from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until the program is complete, the city announced Tuesday.

Fire department crews flush water mains and hydrants once a year to remove mineral sediment that builds up in the pipes, a release stated ï¿½ this helps improve water quality and maintain the valves and hydrants in the system.

The sediment is not toxic but could be harmful to appliances such as water softeners or washing machines, so the city suggests the following actions where crews are active:

  • Refrain from washing laundry because the sediments can damage and discolor clothing, particularly whites. Stains could result.
  • First, let water run from an outside faucet until it is clear. Then flush from all inside faucets after removing faucet screens, and flush toilets while water is running.
  • Wait for the water to clear up before using it for drinking or cooking.

For more information, visit www.jacksonmo.org or www.jacksonfire.org, or call the public works department at (573) 243-2300 or the fire department at (573) 243-1010.

