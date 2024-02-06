Jackson officials discuss ongoing plans with trail, park bridge

Officials discussed ongoing trail and park-bridge projects in Jackson during the Board of Alderman meeting Monday night.

The Hubble Creek Recreation Trail's original phase saw a one-mile stretch of walking trail built between Jackson Civic Center and the city park.

Dominic Thompson of Smith & Company Engineers in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, said he has defined the corridor of the next phase of the project, which will be longer -- about 7,200 feet -- and will include a utility corridor.

The trail would extend along the east side of Hubble Creek from an existing overpass on Highway 72/East Jackson Boulevard southwest to the soccer park.

The trail would require easements, Thompson said. A 35-foot permanent easement and 15-foot temporary easement on each side would cover trail and utility access, he said.

Ten parcels would need to provide easements, one of which belongs to the city, Thompson said.

City administrator Jim Roach said Thompson was asked first to define the corridor, which he has completed.

"The next step, easements. Then design," Roach said.

There is a possibility of grant funding, Roach said. The trail between the Civic Center and the park was funded by a matching grant, Roach said.