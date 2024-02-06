All sections
NewsJune 8, 2021

Jackson officials begin planning for next round of COVID relief

The City of Jackson expects to receive approximately $2.75 million in federal funds as part of the American Rescue Plan, but at Monday night's meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen there were more questions than answers about when the funds will be available, what the city must do to obtain the money and how it may be used...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The City of Jackson expects to receive approximately $2.75 million in federal funds as part of the American Rescue Plan, but at Monday night's meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen there were more questions than answers about when the funds will be available, what the city must do to obtain the money and how it may be used.

During a 15-minute presentation during the board's study session, Jeremy Tanz of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning & Economic Development Commission said cities and counties with populations of more than 50,000 have been able to apply directly to the federal government for funding under the American Rescue Plan. The plan was approved by Congress earlier this year to help counter economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, communities with fewer than 50,000 residents must wait for the State of Missouri to apply for the federal funds and the state will, in turn, distribute it to municipalities.

"The state isn't even sure (about the process)," Tanz said. "They're still debating whether it is going to be run through the (state) treasurer's office or the office of administration."

The $2.75 million Jackson is anticipating is based on population estimates compiled by the U.S. League of Cities.

While many details related to fund application, distribution and reporting are still to be worked out, Jackson officials say they at least know the money must be used for COVID-related expenses or to offset lost revenue as a result of the pandemic.

"We can at least start looking at this and maybe by our next meeting we'll know when the state will apply," said Mayor Dwain Hahs.

In addition to their discussion about the American Rescue Plan, the aldermen also had a general discussion during their study session about how the city might work with county officials to pay for and maintain Harmony Lane on the northwest edge of Jackson.

They also heard from city parks and recreation director Shane Anderson about next month's plans for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration.

This year's Independence Day activities, most of which will be in Jackson City Park, will include several events that were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as helicopter rides and the annual mud volleyball tournament. A complete schedule of Jackson's Fourth of July activities will be posted on the city's website, www.jacksonmo.org, in the next day or so, Anderson said.

Action items

During their business meeting earlier in the evening, the aldermen:

Ennis Wm Hinkebein II makes remarks during Monday night's meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen after he was recognized for his 20 years of service on the Jackson Park Board. Behind him are, from left, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, city treasurer Liza Walker, city attorney Tom Ludwig, Alderman Dave Reiminger and Alderwoman Katy Liley.
Ennis Wm Hinkebein II makes remarks during Monday night's meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen after he was recognized for his 20 years of service on the Jackson Park Board. Behind him are, from left, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, city treasurer Liza Walker, city attorney Tom Ludwig, Alderman Dave Reiminger and Alderwoman Katy Liley.JAY WOLZ
Wysiwyg image
  • Accepted the city's 2020 audit as prepared by the accounting firm of Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC showing total net assets as of Dec. 31, 2020, of $102,447.692, up from $99,889,016 at the start of the year.
  • Approved a donation proposal in the amount of $12,850 from the Jackson School District for improvements to the infield of baseball field No. 5 in Jackson City Park.
  • Approved a task order in the amount of $9,500 payable to the engineering firm of Allen & Hoshall of Memphis, Tennessee, related to work on phase three of an electric line project along Old Toll Road.
  • Approved a change order for Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in connection with the city's water system facility plan implementation project.
  • Approved a letter of agreement calling for a payment of $3,000 to the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning & Economic Development Commission of Perryville, Missouri, for services related to adjustment of the city's ward boundaries following release of 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
  • Approved an ordinance authorizing the city to purchase an 8.93-acre track at 2565 Industrial Drive from Jackson Industrial Development Co.
  • Approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and Southeastern District Pickleball LLC of Cape Girardeau for the development of pickleball courts in Litz Park.
  • Approved liquor/beer sales at The Backstoppers Backyard BBQ Fundraiser scheduled for Sept. 18 on Barton Street.
  • Approved liquor/beer sales during the Fourth of July activities at Jackson City Park.
  • Authorized the mayor to sign various documents related to payments made to the City of Jackson from The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
  • Approved the mayor's appointment of Cathy Reiminger to the Jackson Park Board, filling the unexpired term of Ennis Wm Hinkebein II who resigned after serving 20 years on the board. The term is scheduled to run until May 2024.
  • Accepted a bid from Steve's Hauling & Excavating LLC of Oak Ridge in the amount of $8,800 for the demolition of a structure at 1025 S. Farmington Road and approved a contract for the project.
  • Approved a special-use permit for a 100-square-foot oversized attached sign on the new Kcoe Isom building at 2681 E. Main St.

The aldermen also agreed to reschedule their business meeting and study session set for July 5 to July 7 so it wouldn't conflict with the Fourth of July holiday observance July 5.

