Jackson officials begin planning for next round of COVID relief

The City of Jackson expects to receive approximately $2.75 million in federal funds as part of the American Rescue Plan, but at Monday night's meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen there were more questions than answers about when the funds will be available, what the city must do to obtain the money and how it may be used.

During a 15-minute presentation during the board's study session, Jeremy Tanz of the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning & Economic Development Commission said cities and counties with populations of more than 50,000 have been able to apply directly to the federal government for funding under the American Rescue Plan. The plan was approved by Congress earlier this year to help counter economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, communities with fewer than 50,000 residents must wait for the State of Missouri to apply for the federal funds and the state will, in turn, distribute it to municipalities.

"The state isn't even sure (about the process)," Tanz said. "They're still debating whether it is going to be run through the (state) treasurer's office or the office of administration."

The $2.75 million Jackson is anticipating is based on population estimates compiled by the U.S. League of Cities.

While many details related to fund application, distribution and reporting are still to be worked out, Jackson officials say they at least know the money must be used for COVID-related expenses or to offset lost revenue as a result of the pandemic.

"We can at least start looking at this and maybe by our next meeting we'll know when the state will apply," said Mayor Dwain Hahs.

In addition to their discussion about the American Rescue Plan, the aldermen also had a general discussion during their study session about how the city might work with county officials to pay for and maintain Harmony Lane on the northwest edge of Jackson.