Jackson official outlines details of wastewater bond issue

Editor's note: The headline for this story has been updated to note the public works director outlined details of the bond issue but did not officially endorse.
The story has also been edited to correct the population equivalent the plant was designed for.
In just a little over a month, Jackson residents will have the chance to vote on possible improvements to the city's wastewater treatment facility.
The $10.1 million bond issue is over a proposed no-tax 10% increase on sewer rates for the city in order to pay for replacements and upgrades to the facility and will appear on the ballot Aug. 2.
The improvements are vital to keeping wastewater treatment running in the city, according to Kent Peetz, public works director for Jackson,
"We need to replace and rebuild most of the major equipment, most of the moving parts in the plant," Peetz said.
A large emphasis will be placed on rehabilitation or upgrades to current equipment rather than purchasing new equipment, Peetz said.
"We're saving money everywhere we can, believe me," Peetz said.
Under current permits, the 33-year-old plant is designed for a population equivalent of 17,500. Growth in Jackson over the last two decades has pushed the actual population to an estimated 15,500, with a higher equivalent population because of businesses and city hall, among other things.
The potential upgrades will be made in a way that will allow the plant to treat more waste and increase its capacity, Peetz said.
The city's public works director added there are many reasons for voters to approve the bond issue. First, Jackson could avoid an emergency situation that would likely result in expensive repairs when equipment fails. Second, it puts the city in a better place to grow.
He also said the method for payment allows those paying for the upgrades to be the ones to benefit from them.
"We could've charged more for the last 10 years and raised $10 million dollars, right? But that's not what we are doing," Peetz said.
He said Jackson is seeking to borrow the money now in order to keep rates low for citizens.
On average, a 5,000-gallon household will see a $3.15 increase in sewer rates per month under the 10% increase, according to a news release from the city.
Residents will be able to tour the facility firsthand at 4 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. July 21. The city will also have a booth in Jackson City Park on the Fourth of July to hand out fact sheets.
