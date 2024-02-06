Jackson official outlines details of wastewater bond issue

Editor's note: The headline for this story has been updated to note the public works director outlined details of the bond issue but did not officially endorse.

The story has also been edited to correct the population equivalent the plant was designed for.

In just a little over a month, Jackson residents will have the chance to vote on possible improvements to the city's wastewater treatment facility.

The $10.1 million bond issue is over a proposed no-tax 10% increase on sewer rates for the city in order to pay for replacements and upgrades to the facility and will appear on the ballot Aug. 2.

The improvements are vital to keeping wastewater treatment running in the city, according to Kent Peetz, public works director for Jackson,

"We need to replace and rebuild most of the major equipment, most of the moving parts in the plant," Peetz said.

A large emphasis will be placed on rehabilitation or upgrades to current equipment rather than purchasing new equipment, Peetz said.

"We're saving money everywhere we can, believe me," Peetz said.