All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 31, 2017

Jackson official: Leaves can cause street flooding

Jackson city officials are encouraging residents to avoid blowing or raking leaves into the street to prevent street flooding. Autumn leaves and yard debris can clog storm drains and cause flooding, especially during heavy rains, according to a news release from Jackson public works director Rodney Bollinger...

Southeast Missourian

Jackson city officials are encouraging residents to avoid blowing or raking leaves into the street to prevent street flooding.

Autumn leaves and yard debris can clog storm drains and cause flooding, especially during heavy rains, according to a news release from Jackson public works director Rodney Bollinger.

Jackson residential customers can place bagged leaves and yard waste curbside for free pickup.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The second and fourth weeks of each month are designated as yard-waste pick-up weeks in Jackson.

Yard waste pits at the Recycling Center, 508 Eastview Court in Jackson, also are available to residential customers for no additional charge, according to the release.

Flooding problems can be reported to the public works department at (573) 243-2300. More information is available at that number or online at jacksonmo.org or facebook.com/JacksonMO.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy