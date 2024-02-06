Jackson official: Leaves can cause street flooding

Jackson city officials are encouraging residents to avoid blowing or raking leaves into the street to prevent street flooding.
Autumn leaves and yard debris can clog storm drains and cause flooding, especially during heavy rains, according to a news release from Jackson public works director Rodney Bollinger.
Jackson residential customers can place bagged leaves and yard waste curbside for free pickup.
The second and fourth weeks of each month are designated as yard-waste pick-up weeks in Jackson.
Yard waste pits at the Recycling Center, 508 Eastview Court in Jackson, also are available to residential customers for no additional charge, according to the release.
Flooding problems can be reported to the public works department at (573) 243-2300. More information is available at that number or online at jacksonmo.org or facebook.com/JacksonMO.
