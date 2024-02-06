Jackson official: Don't leave leaves in street, bag for pickup

As autumn leaves begin to fall, Jackson residents are being asked not to rake them into city streets where they could clog storm drains and cause flooded roadways during fall and winter months.

Instead, property owners are being asked to bag leaves and other yard waste for curbside pickup by city crews.

Jackson public works director Kent Peetz said proper disposal of leaves and other yard waste helps keep the storm drainage system from backing up.

“It’s a really bad thing to rake leaves into the street,” Peetz said. “Historically, a lot of people have raked them into the streets and burned them, but that causes concrete streets to crack.”

In addition, he said ash from burn piles can clog drains and contaminate the stormwater drainage system.