Jackson officer graduates from FBI program

Lt. Alex Broch is the new media-relations officer for the Jackson Police Department, according to a news release.
Broch recently graduated from the FBIï¿½s National Academy Program, held at the FBI Academy. The program, internationally known for academic excellence, offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training for the selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies, according to a release.
Broch is the second officer from the Jackson Police Department to graduate from the National Academy, the release stated, the first being the current chief of police, James Humphreys, who graduated in 2001.
Humphreys stated in the release, ï¿½I am extremely proud of Alex. This is a very renowned program where only the best of the best get accepted to attend. He is now amongst some of the most elite officers across the nation and should be very proud of this accomplishment. We are very fortunate to have an officer of his caliber representing our department and our community.ï¿½
