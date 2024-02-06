Jackson officer graduates from FBI program

Broch is the second officer from the Jackson Police Department to graduate from the National Academy, the release stated, the first being the current chief of police, James Humphreys, who graduated in 2001.

Humphreys stated in the release, ï¿½I am extremely proud of Alex. This is a very renowned program where only the best of the best get accepted to attend. He is now amongst some of the most elite officers across the nation and should be very proud of this accomplishment. We are very fortunate to have an officer of his caliber representing our department and our community.ï¿½