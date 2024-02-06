Jackson offers burial 'niches' in Russell Heights Cemetery

The increasing popularity of cremation when making funeral arrangements has been noticed by the City of Jackson.

Earlier this month, the city added a columbaria section to the northwest part of Russell Heights Cemetery on Route PP, with a gazebo nearby suitable for small memorial services.

On Aug. 17, the city’s Board of Aldermen considered rules and regulations to govern the sale and maintenance of the new area of the cemetery, a 12-acre parcel originally purchased from the James Russell family.

Three columbaria structures have been erected, each one with 48 compartments to hold ashes.

The section of the 100-year-old graveyard has been laid out to accommodate more columbaria if deemed necessary.

Dwain Hahs, Jackson mayor since 2015, said cremation appears to be the wave of the future.

“In the United States,” Hahs said, “50% of all burials involve cremations,” adding he expects the trend to continue.

The Cremation Association of North America (CANA) said just 5% of all funerals involved cremation in the early 1970s.

Since the Roman Catholic Church began to allow the practice following the reforms of Vatican II, the number of families opting for cremation has steadily grown.