Jackson NSDAR members to soon set wreaths on vet graves

For the first time, wreaths will be placed on about 1,250 veterans' graves in Jackson this December as part of Wreaths Across America, a national effort occuring at more than 2,500 locations, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Russell Heights and Old Jackson City cemeteries are part of the program this year because of the efforts of a local chapter of National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), the main sponsor of the project.

For Adelaide Parsons, volunteer for the wreaths project and local NSDAR member, it's personal. Her brother, Col. Thomas M. Heyde, an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, is buried in Florida.

"And every Christmas, there is a wreath put on his grave by Wreaths Across America, and I can't do anything to help there," Parsons said, "but I could jump into this project because many of these veterans are family friends, are family members, are friends of my brother's. And it was one thing I could do."

According to its website, NSDAR focuses on historical preservation, promotion of education and encouragement of patriotic endeavors nationally and at the local level. Many local chapters are also a part of Wreaths Across America, which inspired Jackson NSDAR members to join.

After deciding to take on the project earlier this year, volunteers have been at local events to spread awareness and raise money for this year's wreaths. Janet Bockting, NSDAR chapter chairwoman of the wreaths project, said not much of the public tends to know about the program, but they were astonished by how much money they were able to collect.