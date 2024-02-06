Jackson NSDAR members to soon set wreaths on vet graves

For the first time, wreaths will be placed on about 1,250 veterans' graves in Jackson this December as part of Wreaths Across America, a national effort occuring at more than 2,500 locations, including Arlington National Cemetery.
Russell Heights and Old Jackson City cemeteries are part of the program this year because of the efforts of a local chapter of National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), the main sponsor of the project.
For Adelaide Parsons, volunteer for the wreaths project and local NSDAR member, it's personal. Her brother, Col. Thomas M. Heyde, an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, is buried in Florida.
"And every Christmas, there is a wreath put on his grave by Wreaths Across America, and I can't do anything to help there," Parsons said, "but I could jump into this project because many of these veterans are family friends, are family members, are friends of my brother's. And it was one thing I could do."
According to its website, NSDAR focuses on historical preservation, promotion of education and encouragement of patriotic endeavors nationally and at the local level. Many local chapters are also a part of Wreaths Across America, which inspired Jackson NSDAR members to join.
After deciding to take on the project earlier this year, volunteers have been at local events to spread awareness and raise money for this year's wreaths. Janet Bockting, NSDAR chapter chairwoman of the wreaths project, said not much of the public tends to know about the program, but they were astonished by how much money they were able to collect.
Members have met locals who have veteran family members buried in Jackson and elsewhere who wanted to contribute to the cause. During these interactions, they have heard many stories about the veterans, which Parsons said makes it very hard not to get emotional.
Local organizations and businesses have also donated. Last week, $2,760 raised by the Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service, Jackson Cape County and Cape West Rotary clubs, Jackson Senior Center and Grace United Methodist Foundation made it possible to reach the initial goal of 1,200 wreaths.
The official ceremony to lay the wreaths will take place Dec. 18 at participating cemeteries nationwide. After a beginning ceremony, volunteers will get an assigned section of a cemetery where they place a wreath on each grave and announce the name of each veteran. The local graves have an array of veterans from just about every American war, including the Revolutionary War, Parsons said.
Since this is their first year doing this program, the local NSDAR volunteers hope to expand to more cemeteries in the area and continue it annually.
Ceremony coordinator and NSDAR member Pamela Johnson said the group is still looking for volunteers for the day of the ceremony.
"So this is a great opportunity for especially service clubs, students or other people who need service hours. This is a perfect opportunity for them to come and for just a few hours in the morning to put those out on those graves," Johnson said.
Those interested may donate and sign up to volunteer at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org or by contacting Johnson at pmjohnson@semo.edu or (573) 450-6156 and leave a message.
