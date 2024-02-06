All sections
NewsJune 16, 2018

Jackson natives compete in 260-mile canoe race

Zach Walter and Chandler Doughten, 20 and both from Jackson, completed the annual 260-mile competition known as the Texas Water Safari on Wednesday, with a total time of 84 hours and 45 minutes. The race started at 9 a.m. June 9 ï¿½ stretching from the San Marcos River to the bay at Seadrift, Texas ï¿½ with 140 teams participating...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Chandler Doughten and Zach Walter compete in the 260-mile Texas Water Safari on the San Marcos and Guadalupe rivers in Texas.
Submitted by Melissa Janzow

Zach Walter and Chandler Doughten, 20 and both from Jackson, completed the annual 260-mile competition known as the Texas Water Safari on Wednesday, with a total time of 84 hours and 45 minutes.

The race started at 9 a.m. June 9 ï¿½ stretching from the San Marcos River to the bay at Seadrift, Texas ï¿½ with 140 teams participating.

First timer Walter said he became involved when Doughten mentioned it and provided information about the race in February.

ï¿½Chandler contacted me and said, ï¿½Youï¿½re the only guy I know that would be any good at this.ï¿½ I told him Iï¿½d be down,ï¿½ Walter said.

Walter said Doughten did all the logistical work and figured everything out. Walter said he did what he could from California, where he was at the time, ï¿½then we just flew down and got it going.ï¿½

Doughten said he didnï¿½t really think the length of the race was intimidating at first, but then realized it was more than twice the distance to St. Louis from Cape Girardeau.

ï¿½But, I was just like, ï¿½Iï¿½m already committed, Iï¿½m already here, Iï¿½m gonna finish it no matter what,ï¿½ï¿½ he said.

The weather was one of the more challenging aspects of the race, Doughten said, due to it being a very rainy season.

ï¿½The river was low and there was a breeze coming up from the south that was working against us,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½There were logjams everywhere. The river hadnï¿½t had time to change with the amount of water running through it.ï¿½

Aside from it being ï¿½just hot and sunny,ï¿½ Doughten said it rained on them two or three times during the competition but said, ï¿½The heat was the main thing.ï¿½

Participants had to provide their own equipment, Doughten said, including the canoes.

ï¿½You entered the race, you paid the entry fee and you brought every gear you needed,ï¿½ he said.

Doughten and Walter participated as a two-man team, ï¿½The Missouri Boys,ï¿½ and entered the race under the classification of novice, Doughten said, and competed with a plain, aluminum canoe that was ï¿½maybe 8- to 10-foot long.ï¿½

Doughten said, ï¿½Nothing special. It was the basic one for the basic group.ï¿½

If allowed more time to train and to prepare himself, Doughten said he ï¿½would go though it again for sure.ï¿½

ï¿½Chandler had his training, as far as canoeing, with going down the Mississippi, but I was in California working for the Marine Corps,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½I didnï¿½t really have any way to train. If we had a couple more guys to share the experience with, I would definitely for sure do it again.ï¿½

Doughten and Walter finished the race in 10th place, according to Doughtenï¿½s mother, Michelle, who was one of the team captains at the event.

Overall, it was a record year for the novices, Michelle Doughten said, with 31 entries.

ï¿½Out of the 31 entries, 12 of them, I believe, dropped out and didnï¿½t make it to the end. So they really did well,ï¿½ she said.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

