Jackson natives compete in 260-mile canoe race

Zach Walter and Chandler Doughten, 20 and both from Jackson, completed the annual 260-mile competition known as the Texas Water Safari on Wednesday, with a total time of 84 hours and 45 minutes.

The race started at 9 a.m. June 9 ï¿½ stretching from the San Marcos River to the bay at Seadrift, Texas ï¿½ with 140 teams participating.

First timer Walter said he became involved when Doughten mentioned it and provided information about the race in February.

ï¿½Chandler contacted me and said, ï¿½Youï¿½re the only guy I know that would be any good at this.ï¿½ I told him Iï¿½d be down,ï¿½ Walter said.

Walter said Doughten did all the logistical work and figured everything out. Walter said he did what he could from California, where he was at the time, ï¿½then we just flew down and got it going.ï¿½

Doughten said he didnï¿½t really think the length of the race was intimidating at first, but then realized it was more than twice the distance to St. Louis from Cape Girardeau.

ï¿½But, I was just like, ï¿½Iï¿½m already committed, Iï¿½m already here, Iï¿½m gonna finish it no matter what,ï¿½ï¿½ he said.

The weather was one of the more challenging aspects of the race, Doughten said, due to it being a very rainy season.

ï¿½The river was low and there was a breeze coming up from the south that was working against us,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½There were logjams everywhere. The river hadnï¿½t had time to change with the amount of water running through it.ï¿½

Aside from it being ï¿½just hot and sunny,ï¿½ Doughten said it rained on them two or three times during the competition but said, ï¿½The heat was the main thing.ï¿½