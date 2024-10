Jackson natives compete in 260-mile canoe race

Zach Walter and Chandler Doughten, 20 and both from Jackson, completed the annual 260-mile competition known as the Texas Water Safari on Wednesday, with a total time of 84 hours and 45 minutes.

The race started at 9 a.m. June 9 � stretching from the San Marcos River to the bay at Seadrift, Texas � with 140 teams participating.

First timer Walter said he became involved when Doughten mentioned it and provided information about the race in February.

�Chandler contacted me and said, �You�re the only guy I know that would be any good at this.� I told him I�d be down,� Walter said.

Walter said Doughten did all the logistical work and figured everything out. Walter said he did what he could from California, where he was at the time, �then we just flew down and got it going.�

Doughten said he didn�t really think the length of the race was intimidating at first, but then realized it was more than twice the distance to St. Louis from Cape Girardeau.

�But, I was just like, �I�m already committed, I�m already here, I�m gonna finish it no matter what,�� he said.

The weather was one of the more challenging aspects of the race, Doughten said, due to it being a very rainy season.

�The river was low and there was a breeze coming up from the south that was working against us,� he said. �There were logjams everywhere. The river hadn�t had time to change with the amount of water running through it.�

Aside from it being �just hot and sunny,� Doughten said it rained on them two or three times during the competition but said, �The heat was the main thing.�