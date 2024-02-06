Jackson natives compete in 260-mile canoe race

Zach Walter and Chandler Doughten, 20 and both from Jackson, completed the annual 260-mile competition known as the Texas Water Safari on Wednesday, with a total time of 84 hours and 45 minutes.
The race started at 9 a.m. June 9 ï¿½ stretching from the San Marcos River to the bay at Seadrift, Texas ï¿½ with 140 teams participating.
First timer Walter said he became involved when Doughten mentioned it and provided information about the race in February.
ï¿½Chandler contacted me and said, ï¿½Youï¿½re the only guy I know that would be any good at this.ï¿½ I told him Iï¿½d be down,ï¿½ Walter said.
Walter said Doughten did all the logistical work and figured everything out. Walter said he did what he could from California, where he was at the time, ï¿½then we just flew down and got it going.ï¿½
Doughten said he didnï¿½t really think the length of the race was intimidating at first, but then realized it was more than twice the distance to St. Louis from Cape Girardeau.
ï¿½But, I was just like, ï¿½Iï¿½m already committed, Iï¿½m already here, Iï¿½m gonna finish it no matter what,ï¿½ï¿½ he said.
The weather was one of the more challenging aspects of the race, Doughten said, due to it being a very rainy season.
ï¿½The river was low and there was a breeze coming up from the south that was working against us,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½There were logjams everywhere. The river hadnï¿½t had time to change with the amount of water running through it.ï¿½
Aside from it being ï¿½just hot and sunny,ï¿½ Doughten said it rained on them two or three times during the competition but said, ï¿½The heat was the main thing.ï¿½
Participants had to provide their own equipment, Doughten said, including the canoes.
ï¿½You entered the race, you paid the entry fee and you brought every gear you needed,ï¿½ he said.
Doughten and Walter participated as a two-man team, ï¿½The Missouri Boys,ï¿½ and entered the race under the classification of novice, Doughten said, and competed with a plain, aluminum canoe that was ï¿½maybe 8- to 10-foot long.ï¿½
Doughten said, ï¿½Nothing special. It was the basic one for the basic group.ï¿½
If allowed more time to train and to prepare himself, Doughten said he ï¿½would go though it again for sure.ï¿½
ï¿½Chandler had his training, as far as canoeing, with going down the Mississippi, but I was in California working for the Marine Corps,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½I didnï¿½t really have any way to train. If we had a couple more guys to share the experience with, I would definitely for sure do it again.ï¿½
Doughten and Walter finished the race in 10th place, according to Doughtenï¿½s mother, Michelle, who was one of the team captains at the event.
Overall, it was a record year for the novices, Michelle Doughten said, with 31 entries.
ï¿½Out of the 31 entries, 12 of them, I believe, dropped out and didnï¿½t make it to the end. So they really did well,ï¿½ she said.
