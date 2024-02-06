Jackson native, recent SEMO grad, headed to Jefferson City

When the 102nd Missouri General Assembly convenes Wednesday, Jan. 4, the group will bring together 34 members of the state Senate and 163 state House members, including newly-elected District 147 Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau.

Lawmakers are supported in their work by a multitude of staff -- and a newly-minted Southeast Missouri State University graduate will be among its ranks.

Luke Collins of Jackson, 21, who graduated Dec. 17 from SEMO, is the newest legislative aide in the office of GOP Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City, representing District 27.

"(Luke's) main focus will be constituent services; however, his job is the front office, so it entails many things," said Thompson Rehder, in a text nessage to the Southeast Missourian.

"We had a legislative aide move on so it gave me an opportunity to interview Luke, whom I was already impressed with," she added, noting Collins will serve in her office in Jefferson City while the legislature is in session. When not in session, Collins will work out of office space at Codefi Works in Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower, she said.

In remarks during a mid-December meeting of SEMO's Board of Governors immediately prior to commencement, Collins shared his views on university life and personal life goals at the invitation of SEMO President Carlos Vargas.

The Southeast Missourian asked Collins, who majored in political science and minored in history at SEMO, for his thoughts as he begins a career in state government.

Tell us about the invitation to speak to SEMO's Governors.

"I was a presidential scholar at Southeast, which was a brand new program in the fall of 2019 during my first freshman semester, and was quite fortunate to be one of five students selected. I had gotten to know Dr. Vargas through the Presidential Ambassadors Program and had a lot of face time with him. Also, he had heard me lead the opening ceremonies for an event for local high school students and later the same day, I received an email from him inviting me to come by for a chat. Dr. Vargas asked me in that meeting to come and talk to the governors."