Jackson native part of Klutch Welding Helmet Design contest

Livingston is working on creating his design on a Klutch welding helmet, which will be submitted for a people's choice vote. The public will be able to vote with the winner being announced Monday, Feb. 12. The winner will have their design sold as a limited edition Klutch Welding helmet in Northern Tool + Equipment stores next August.

Livingston said his style of choice is what he called "old school". He uses techniques from the 1940s through the 1970s, which are similar he said. Heavy metal flake, homelaid gold and silver leaf and hand pinstriping are the types of designs he does and will take into this competition. Opting against computer- generated stencils, Livingston lays out the designs and starts to build layer by layer with his hands.

"To me, this speaks volumes of how far I've come in four years to be recognized to be able to do this competition and the opportunity to have to get national recognition or international recognition. I mean, it's invaluable. It's huge for me. I have had a lot of success in the drag racing world, and then now it's kind of starting to come full circle. Now, it's in the motorcycle and paint design. So I'm very blessed to be able to do what I do. I don't ever come to work. I enjoy what I do every day." Livingston said.

Livingston said public voting will be on social media outlets such as Facebook and Instagram.

"My friends will be rallying up support from everybody that I know, and Northern Tools promotes this like crazy. So there'll be so many people I don't even know that are involved in the voting. They are starting to do press releases and different stuff as a progression now," he said.

To keep up with his designs and the competition, find him on Facebook at Garret Customs.