Jackson native Matthew Dunn to salute those who fell in battle

Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Dunn, a 1997 Jackson High School and 2005 SEMO grad, will be keynote speaker for the Joint Veterans Council Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 29 at Osage Center in Cape Girardeau.
Dunn, who will retire with 20 years active duty service in July 2025, is clear about the message he intends to share with attendees.
"Mainly, I want to share the meaning behind the holiday. I want to talk about why we serve. It's about service members who gave their lives for the freedoms we hold dear. I want to pay honor and tribute to those who didn't come home. I also want to share some numbers of how many men and women we've lost in all of our various wars. Hopefully, I can help those in attendance see the price paid by those who put their lives on hold to keep our nation free," Dunn told the Southeast Missourian, adding all branches of the armed forces have a purpose both in war and in peacetime.
"The military can be our nation's first response force in natural disaster -- say a hurricane -- and a final instrument of power when diplomacy fails. When there is nothing left to do but fight, the military provides that option," he said, adding his opinion that a strong military can help deter future aggression by others.
Dunn, 44, spent two years serving in Guam, a U.S territory in the western Pacific Ocean, where he acted as chief of protocol.
Among Dunn's responsibilities there was attending to the needs of visiting dignitaries.
It should be noted Guam is currently recovering from a typhoon that struck Wednesday, May 24, knocking out most of the power to the island.
"On Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was hit, Guam was hit, too. Admiral {Chester) Nimitz really built up our presence during World War II. The Japanese knew if they could take out our 'Pacific legs', they could put a big hurt on the U.S. When we took Guam back, the natives were extremely appreciative, and Guam is a big pro-military location today, one of the most military-patriotic places I've been in my travels," Dunn said, noting the island boasts bases for both the Navy and the Marine Corps. "Per capita, the people in Guam have the highest levels of military service, even when compared to any U.S. state."
Dunn has deployed to Bagram Air Force Base, Afghanistan, and also has logged time in Kuwait and at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Dunn, following high school graduation, took several years before deciding the next steps in his life.
"my late father, who passed away when I was in fourth grade, was an Army staff sergeant. My uncle Junior is a retired Navy senior chief petty officer and is my biggest family inpiration for military service. I've long had a passion and desire to serve as they did but wasn't sure I was ready for college," said Dunn, who spent four years after Jackson High working in several environments, including restaurants, hotels and construction.
After matriculation to Southeast, he became part of Air Force ROTC and one night met his future life partner after placing a delivery order to the Jackson's Domino's.
"I ordered a pepperoni and pineapple pizza and my now-wife, Rebecca, delivered it. Somehow I found the courage to ask for her phone number. I was 20 at the time and and serving tables at Cracker Barrel. Rebecca and I went on a double date since we didn't know each other well. One thing led to another, and we realized we wanted to be together for the long haul," said Dunn, who noted his wife is a graduate of Woodland High School in Marble Hill, Missouri.
The Dunns, married since 2004, have three sons, Daniel, 13; Breccan, 6; and Ezra, who will turn 3 in June.
"Our eldest is named for Daniel Reardon, who I was in ROTC with, and who died in Iraq. Reardon's Humvee got hit with an improvised explosive device, and the IED killed him and two other men in the vehicle," Dunn said.
Dunn's youngest son, Ezra, is the primary reason for his father leaving the Air Force with 20 years' service.
"The original plan was to stay in for 25 to 30 years and become a full bird colonel, but because of Ezra's medical condition, we can't move," said Dunn.
Ezra Dunn suffers from Kabuki Syndrome, a disease of skeletal abnormalities most often seen in the faces of its sufferers.
The malady gets its name from stage makeup worn by Kabuki dancers in Japan.
"The Air Force brought us to Scott Air Force in Illinois to serve on the headquarters staff of Air Mobility Command because it's pretty close to home for family support, and the children's hospitals in St. Louis are phenomenal. I can serve, and my son can get the care he needs in a children's hospital-rich environment in St. Louis," said Dunn, whose family has seen 11 different assignments in his 18 years of service to-date.
Because of Ezra's needs, a move back to Cape Girardeau County would seem unlikely.
"Ezra sees 12 pediatric specialists and from Scott, we're only 30 minutes from Cardinal Glennon. If we moved back to Cape County, any time we came to St. Louis for his medical appointments, it would be a lot of hotel visits," said Dunn, adding Ezra requires a continuous feeding tube at night.
Dunn said he has two full years to decide the next step in his career.
Teaching junior high or high school is a possibility, as is becoming a financial adviser, he said, adding he may stay on at Scott AFB and work as a government contractor.
Dunn said when he musters out, he will leave with excellent memories of his time in uniform and with an even greater appreciation for those who paid the ultimate price for freedom.
"I knew from the start this was the type of lifestyle I wanted -- good camaraderie, great people and serving a greater good."