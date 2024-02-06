Jackson native Matthew Dunn to salute those who fell in battle

Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Dunn, a 1997 Jackson High School and 2005 SEMO grad, will be keynote speaker for the Joint Veterans Council Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 29 at Osage Center in Cape Girardeau.

Dunn, who will retire with 20 years active duty service in July 2025, is clear about the message he intends to share with attendees.

"Mainly, I want to share the meaning behind the holiday. I want to talk about why we serve. It's about service members who gave their lives for the freedoms we hold dear. I want to pay honor and tribute to those who didn't come home. I also want to share some numbers of how many men and women we've lost in all of our various wars. Hopefully, I can help those in attendance see the price paid by those who put their lives on hold to keep our nation free," Dunn told the Southeast Missourian, adding all branches of the armed forces have a purpose both in war and in peacetime.

"The military can be our nation's first response force in natural disaster -- say a hurricane -- and a final instrument of power when diplomacy fails. When there is nothing left to do but fight, the military provides that option," he said, adding his opinion that a strong military can help deter future aggression by others.

Dunn, 44, spent two years serving in Guam, a U.S territory in the western Pacific Ocean, where he acted as chief of protocol.

Among Dunn's responsibilities there was attending to the needs of visiting dignitaries.

It should be noted Guam is currently recovering from a typhoon that struck Wednesday, May 24, knocking out most of the power to the island.

"On Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was hit, Guam was hit, too. Admiral {Chester) Nimitz really built up our presence during World War II. The Japanese knew if they could take out our 'Pacific legs', they could put a big hurt on the U.S. When we took Guam back, the natives were extremely appreciative, and Guam is a big pro-military location today, one of the most military-patriotic places I've been in my travels," Dunn said, noting the island boasts bases for both the Navy and the Marine Corps. "Per capita, the people in Guam have the highest levels of military service, even when compared to any U.S. state."

Dunn has deployed to Bagram Air Force Base, Afghanistan, and also has logged time in Kuwait and at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Path to service

Dunn, following high school graduation, took several years before deciding the next steps in his life.

"my late father, who passed away when I was in fourth grade, was an Army staff sergeant. My uncle Junior is a retired Navy senior chief petty officer and is my biggest family inpiration for military service. I've long had a passion and desire to serve as they did but wasn't sure I was ready for college," said Dunn, who spent four years after Jackson High working in several environments, including restaurants, hotels and construction.

After matriculation to Southeast, he became part of Air Force ROTC and one night met his future life partner after placing a delivery order to the Jackson's Domino's.

"I ordered a pepperoni and pineapple pizza and my now-wife, Rebecca, delivered it. Somehow I found the courage to ask for her phone number. I was 20 at the time and and serving tables at Cracker Barrel. Rebecca and I went on a double date since we didn't know each other well. One thing led to another, and we realized we wanted to be together for the long haul," said Dunn, who noted his wife is a graduate of Woodland High School in Marble Hill, Missouri.