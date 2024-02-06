Jackson municipal inmates soon will be housed at county jail

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Eakers.

Cape Girardeau County and Jackson officials are finalizing a contract so that Jackson municipal inmates soon will be held at Cape Girardeau County Jail.

The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved the contract at a Jan. 23 meeting, but the Cape Girardeau County Commission still needs to approve the contract, according to Jackson Police Capt. Scott Eakers.

Under the contract, Cape Girardeau County would keep inmates waiting for warrants from the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and inmates held on Jackson municipal warrants on a 24-hour hold.

Cape Girardeau County will charge Jackson $50.82 per day per municipal inmate, the same amount the county charges the U.S. Marshals Service for federal inmates.

Eakers said the majority of Jackson municipal inmates are held for less than 24 hours, then issued a summons.

Eakers said housing inmates at Jackson’s police station does not cost the department much, but the new agreement will free up officers for other duties.

“We don’t hold that many municipal inmates,” Eakers said.