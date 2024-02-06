All sections
NewsFebruary 1, 2017

Jackson municipal inmates soon will be housed at county jail

Cape Girardeau County and Jackson officials are finalizing a contract so that Jackson municipal inmates soon will be held at Cape Girardeau County Jail. The Jackson Board of Alderman approved the contract at a Jan. 23 meeting, but the Cape Girardeau County Commission still needs to approve the contract, according to Jackson Police Capt. Scott Eakers...

Ben Kleine

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Eakers.

Cape Girardeau County and Jackson officials are finalizing a contract so that Jackson municipal inmates soon will be held at Cape Girardeau County Jail.

The Jackson Board of Aldermen approved the contract at a Jan. 23 meeting, but the Cape Girardeau County Commission still needs to approve the contract, according to Jackson Police Capt. Scott Eakers.

Under the contract, Cape Girardeau County would keep inmates waiting for warrants from the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and inmates held on Jackson municipal warrants on a 24-hour hold.

Cape Girardeau County will charge Jackson $50.82 per day per municipal inmate, the same amount the county charges the U.S. Marshals Service for federal inmates.

Eakers said the majority of Jackson municipal inmates are held for less than 24 hours, then issued a summons.

Eakers said housing inmates at Jackson’s police station does not cost the department much, but the new agreement will free up officers for other duties.

“We don’t hold that many municipal inmates,” Eakers said.

Most of Jackson’s inmates who were held in cells at the Jackson police station were inmates waiting on a state warrant, Eakers said.

For those inmates, Jackson will not be charged but will perform booking duties at the jail.

Cape Girardeau County sheriff’s Capt. J.P. Mulcahy said he expects little will change for jail staff, and Jackson officers will adapt quickly to the jail’s booking equipment.

“Everything will run pretty smooth,” Mulcahy said.

On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau County Jail had 246 inmates, about 30 of which were federal inmates.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address: 216 N. Missouri St., Jackson, MO

Local News
