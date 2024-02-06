Jackson Municipal Band celebrates 100 years

In 1920, Albert Roloff recruited a group of boys who would become Jackson’s municipal band, and now, 100 years later, the band is marking the occasion with a proclamation by Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs at the regular Thursday night concert — and a declaration of Jackson Municipal Band Week, starting July 20.

Music director Scott Vangilder said he’s been playing with the band since the 1970s, and that the rich history is important not just to the band, but also to Jackson.

Early on, the band played for special occasions and pep rallies, and for years, the band played at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn.

When they outgrew that space, Carl Penzel, grandfather to Penzel Construction CEO Phil Penzel, designed and built the bandshell, later named the Nick Leist Memorial Bandshell, in Jackson City Park, Vangilder said.

That was in 1976, Vangilder said.

“I don’t know exactly when the weekly concerts started, but rehearsing Tuesday and performing Thursday, that’s what we’ve been doing as long as I can remember,” Vangilder said.

Five years ago, plans were already in the works for a big 2020 celebration, Vangilder said.

Then COVID-19 happened.

“We had so many plans this year, like everybody with plans,” he said. “They all were just shut down because of the virus.”

In 2015, the band contracted with a nationally recognized composer, David Gillingham, to create a “hymn fantasy” titled “Bring Thee Praise,” based on Jackson High School’s alma mater.

“You have to get on a list for a commission,” Vangilder said. “He’s booked five years out.”

The resulting piece was supposed to debut in June at a Missouri Bandmasters Association convention at Lake of the Ozarks, but the convention was canceled, and Gillingham isn’t traveling, so that didn’t work out, Vangilder said.

Right now, the plan is for the song to debut at next summer’s convention, where Vangilder hopes it will have a wider reception than is typically possible at Jackson’s weekly concerts.