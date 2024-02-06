Jackson Municipal Band celebrates 100 years

In 1920, Albert Roloff recruited a group of boys who would become Jackson’s municipal band, and now, 100 years later, the band is marking the occasion with a proclamation by Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs at the regular Thursday night concert — and a declaration of Jackson Municipal Band Week, starting July 20.
Music director Scott Vangilder said he’s been playing with the band since the 1970s, and that the rich history is important not just to the band, but also to Jackson.
Early on, the band played for special occasions and pep rallies, and for years, the band played at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn.
When they outgrew that space, Carl Penzel, grandfather to Penzel Construction CEO Phil Penzel, designed and built the bandshell, later named the Nick Leist Memorial Bandshell, in Jackson City Park, Vangilder said.
That was in 1976, Vangilder said.
“I don’t know exactly when the weekly concerts started, but rehearsing Tuesday and performing Thursday, that’s what we’ve been doing as long as I can remember,” Vangilder said.
Five years ago, plans were already in the works for a big 2020 celebration, Vangilder said.
Then COVID-19 happened.
“We had so many plans this year, like everybody with plans,” he said. “They all were just shut down because of the virus.”
In 2015, the band contracted with a nationally recognized composer, David Gillingham, to create a “hymn fantasy” titled “Bring Thee Praise,” based on Jackson High School’s alma mater.
“You have to get on a list for a commission,” Vangilder said. “He’s booked five years out.”
The resulting piece was supposed to debut in June at a Missouri Bandmasters Association convention at Lake of the Ozarks, but the convention was canceled, and Gillingham isn’t traveling, so that didn’t work out, Vangilder said.
Right now, the plan is for the song to debut at next summer’s convention, where Vangilder hopes it will have a wider reception than is typically possible at Jackson’s weekly concerts.
Vangilder said he’s thankful the Jackson Municipal Band was able to hold its regular season this year, although the band is about 15 performers short of previous years, due to social distancing requirements.
Vangilder said the JHS alma mater was chosen because of a strong tie between the municipal band and the school — not just from the early days playing at pep rallies, but today, the band rehearses in the JHS band room, and the two work together to buy and share music, meaning the library has more items than it otherwise would.
When the band commissioned the piece in 2015, there was no thought of a pandemic, Vangilder said: “You get on the list.”
Big plans were made, a lot of what Vangilder called hoopla, pomp and circumstance. But none of that came to pass.
“It’s such a disappointment, but we are having a good concert season,” Vangilder said.
Both the rehearsal space and the bandshell stage are large enough that band members can sit 6 feet apart, although it’s not ideal — it can be tough for band members to hear each other, and some have a tough time seeing Vangilder, “but we’re doing the best we can,” he said.
Mayor Hahs said it’s fantastic that the band has been a Jackson fixture for 100 years.
“It’s a real gem of our community,” Hahs said. “It’s really a representation of a small-town culture, fabric of the community.”
Local musicians practicing together, between their regular jobs — “I think it’s pretty special,” Hahs said.
So do visiting musicians, Hahs said.
“They’re always so impressed,” he said of acts from out of town. “It’s not something they see in a lot of cities, our band and bandshell.”
The Jackson Municipal Band concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson City Park. Admission is free, lawn chairs or blankets recommended. This week’s special guest is Sylvia Rae, a Scott County native now working in Nashville, Tennessee.
