Jackson mulls returning use tax to ballot

In Jackson, a use-tax ballot measure has failed twice with voters, so, said Mayor Dwain Hahs at Wednesday's Board of Aldermen and city staff retreat, if a new measure is presented, it needs to be done right.
The city's revenue totals about $9 million, excluding utilities, and sales tax revenue is about half of that. With the new public safety sales tax passed in April, Hahs said, that figure will jump to about 60 percent.
"That's why sales taxes are so important to us," Hahs said. "They drive our revenue, our ability to pay our bills."
And sales tax receipts overall have been effectively flat since 2013, Hahs said.
But if Jackson had a use tax, that is, a tax on goods bought in another state and shipped in, Hahs estimated revenue could be up by as much as an additional $600,000 per year.
Jackson's population is about 20 percent of the county's population, Hahs said, and the county brings in an estimated $1.2 million per year with the use tax.
Many cities have a use tax, Hahs said, and Cape Girardeau County has one, as does the state.
Gordonville and Chaffee, Missouri, recently passed use taxes, Hahs said.
That extra revenue would give some flexibility when it comes to special projects, such as a replacement for Jackson's aging municipal pool.
Furthermore, Hahs said a trend in retail now appears to be growth in online sales, with fewer people going into brick and mortar stores.
And a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturned a pair of decades-old decisions that made it difficult for states to collect sales tax from online businesses that didn't have a physical presence in their states. One result is, states can pass laws requiring out-of-town sellers to collect sales taxes.
Jackson's leaders need to take another look at a use tax, Hahs said.
One challenge, Hahs said, is explaining to voters what a use tax is, and why it's important.
A use tax doesn't just apply to online purchases, he added. Construction materials and heavy equipment purchased out of state and brought in, for example, would qualify.
"It's not only internet goods," Hahs said.
The question now is, what will the state Legislature do?
"I think our representatives are favorable toward [a use tax], but I don't know if it will happen in one, two, three years, or never. That's our challenge," Hahs said. "But maybe in 30 or 60 days we'll know more."
Even if the Legislature passes a bill by May 2019, Hahs said, the governor would sign it in August, and effectively, the tax would begin in 2020.
If the issue goes before the voters, Hahs said, he thinks it's important to have a priority list of projects that could be funded through the use tax.
Hahs said a decision on whether to put a use tax measure on the April ballot doesn't need to be made until January.
Cape Girardeau, being a charter city, needed to have measures for the April ballot decided earlier, which is why that city had made its decision to leave it off earlier this month, Hahs said.
Besides, Hahs said, Cape Girardeau city leaders had expressed reluctance to compete with a bond measure for the school district on the April ballot.
"We want to make sure we do it right," Hahs said of a possible use-tax measure. "We don't want to fail a third time."
Hahs said he wants to meet with local state representatives in November and discuss the matter with them, and he plans to work with city staff on whether, and how, to move ahead with the ballot measure.
