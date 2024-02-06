Jackson mobile coffee sellers prospering during pandemic

Kristen and Billy Lewis of Jackson know firsthand that opportunities occasionally present themselves even in a time of crisis.

The married couple has been operating a small mobile coffee trailer, Molon Latte, during the current pandemic and said business is good.

"All the bricks-and-mortar coffee shops were closed early on," said Kristen, 40, "but since we operate in the open air, the (county) Health Department said we could open anytime we wanted."

When you're virtually the only place available to buy a cup of ready-made joe, you can clean up.

"We had people lined up that first day," said Kristen, who said the appeal of getting out of the house and buying tasty coffee while maintaining social distancing was an unbeatable combination.

For the Lewises, Independence Day weekend might mean just a little bit more.

The couple met at West Point and have each served Army tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Coffee is a point of connection.

"We would see one another in Kuwait," recalled Billy, as the couple was deployed separately to Iraq in 2003.

"Coffee gave us a taste of home," echoed Kristen.

The parents of two teenaged boys haven't forgotten their friends in the armed services.

Travis Mills, who served with Billy, has been left a quadriplegic due to injuries sustained overseas.

This weekend the couple will cut a check for Mills' foundation based off their coffee sales.

The couple promotes the trailer's daily location on their Facebook page.

The parking lot in Jackson City Park near the pool is a frequent venue.

Billy, who teaches entrepreneurship and business management at Jackson High School during the school year, helped organize a weekly food truck rally in Jackson, which continues each Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 12.