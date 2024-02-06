Jackson Middle School to host mobile food bank Saturday

Food will be offered free of cost from 8 to 10 a.m. Merideth Pobst, director of communications for the district, recommends those who plan to attend to arrive early as food goes quickly.

Jackson School District will host another giveaway event Aug. 21 at Jackson Middle School in collaboration with Connection Point Church. From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., free food and back-to-school clothes will be available to Jackson students free of cost.