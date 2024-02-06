Jackson Middle School principal selected for administrative role

On Tuesday, the Jackson School Board approved Janelle Pope to become the district's associate superintendent of secondary education and human resources.
Pope takes the place of Matt Lacy, who will transition to assistant superintendent of finance for the school district.
Lacy will assume the duties of chief financial officer Terry Gibson. Gibson is still with the district but plans to move to Kansas City at the end of the school year, according to a representative of the district.
Pope's new role follows a decadeslong career in education.
Pope led Jackson Middle School as principal since 2013, where she served as assistant principal for the 2012-2013 school year. She began her career as a high school English teacher at Jackson High School in 2002.
"Mrs. Pope has been a consistent and reliable leader at Jackson Middle School and a knowledgeable voice in our district, always making decisions based on what is best for students while balancing taking care of teachers and staff," superintendent Scott Smith said in a statement.
