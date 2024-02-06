Growth and revenue were two themes the Jackson mayor and school superintendent say will impact the city and school district in 2020 and beyond.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Jackson School District superintendent John Link talked about 2019 accomplishment and the challenges the city and schools face this year during an hourlong discussion Wednesday as part of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Leadership Series.
Both men said ongoing population growth in Jackson and the surrounding area puts a strain on local infrastructure and the school system, but they agreed growth is a good problem to have.
“2019 was a good year for the City of Jackson,” Hahs told the gathering of about 150 at the Jackson Civic Center. “We believe we grew in population, and we’ll have those numbers soon, but we also grew in (other) ways.”
With that growth, he said, comes a need for maintaining and expanding the community’s infrastructure.
“Our most important job is providing infrastructure for our residents and businesses and I thought we made great progress there (in 2019),” the mayor said. “We are a growing city and see traffic issues every day.”
To help accommodate additional traffic demands, the mayor pointed to ongoing work on the community’s East Main Street corridor, including a roundabout currently under construction at the intersection of East Main and Shawnee Boulevard.
“That will pretty well complete East Main so we’ll have good traffic flow from the roundabout at the post office (at East Main and High Street) all the way out to the interstate,” Hahs said.
Ranking just as high as infrastructure, the mayor said, is public safety.
“That’s always ranked No. 1 by our residents when we survey what’s important to them,” he said.
With public safety in mind, the city has been able to apply funds from a half-cent sales tax passed in 2018 to hire new police officers, a new training officer in the fire department and a school resource officer.
“And we’re looking at adding more (resource officers) through our cooperation with the Jackson R-2 district,” the mayor said.
On a topic related to safety, Hahs reported to the group that work is on schedule on the city’s new police station and once the department moves out of the building it shares with the fire department, the building will be renovated and solely occupied by firefighters and first responders.
Another thing, Hahs said, he cites among the city’s 2019 accomplishments is in the area of business growth and retention.
“We started a program with the chamber of commerce where we funded a retail development position as well as some consulting to increase business expansion in Jackson,” he said. “If you look around, I think you can see we’re making progress not only in brining new businesses to Jackson, but the ones that are here are expanding so that’s worked out very well.”
For the Jackson School District, Link said growth is both a good thing and a challenge as well.
“The big obstacle for us is growth, which is a good thing,” he said. “I’d rather be growing than not growing.”
The superintendent said it’s a challenge to keep class sizes in the district at 25 or fewer students.
“We’re really struggling with that, because to do that, you’ve got to have two things — more teachers and more room, which costs more money, and that’s also a challenge,” he said.
Link said state funding and other funding sources fall short of what’s needed to educate the district’s 5,300 students.
“We spend about $9,000 per child on average, some more, but very few less, and our revenue stream is about $8,000, so we are really having to make up for that difference through a lot of local funding,” he explained.
Another example of funding challenges in the district, he said, is in the area of transportation.
“We’ll spend about $2.5 million on transporting students this year,” Link said. “And we run 3,000 miles a day, and that’s just our buses.”
At one time, the district was reimbursed for about 40% of its transportation expenses “but now we’re down to 17% reimbursement from the state,” Link said. “With that reimbursement rate, we’ll spend $2.5 million on transportation and get about $400,000 back.”
Meeting the district’s financial goals, he said, will require additional community funding and private support.
“Your schools are only as good as you want them to be and if we want to continue to raise expectations in our schools, then as a community we’re going to have to come together and make some decisions on how we’re going to do that,” he said.
In addition to overcoming funding challenges, Link said an ongoing concern for the district has been and continues to be safety.
“It’s the No. 1 priority in our district,” the superintendent said. “We’ve got 5,300 kids that Mom and Dad send to school every day and they expect their kids to come home safe every night.”
To that end, Link said additional safety measures are being added in several of the district’s buildings.
“We’re putting new vestibules in all of the buildings we can,” Link said. “We’re taking bids next week on a project at the junior high that will build a new band room and a new library, but more than anything, it will put a new vestibule in so we’ll have a new place where people can come in and be held until we make sure they’re good.”
From an academic perspective, Link said “we’re at the top” in the area.
“We’re the biggest school between St. Louis and Memphis, and we’re also the best academic school between here and Memphis,” he said. “We have great teachers and we have great students. Your school is only as good as your students. We have great students and we’re proud of that.”
