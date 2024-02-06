Growth and revenue were two themes the Jackson mayor and school superintendent say will impact the city and school district in 2020 and beyond.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Jackson School District superintendent John Link talked about 2019 accomplishment and the challenges the city and schools face this year during an hourlong discussion Wednesday as part of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Leadership Series.

Both men said ongoing population growth in Jackson and the surrounding area puts a strain on local infrastructure and the school system, but they agreed growth is a good problem to have.

“2019 was a good year for the City of Jackson,” Hahs told the gathering of about 150 at the Jackson Civic Center. “We believe we grew in population, and we’ll have those numbers soon, but we also grew in (other) ways.”

With that growth, he said, comes a need for maintaining and expanding the community’s infrastructure.

Infrastructure and safety

“Our most important job is providing infrastructure for our residents and businesses and I thought we made great progress there (in 2019),” the mayor said. “We are a growing city and see traffic issues every day.”

To help accommodate additional traffic demands, the mayor pointed to ongoing work on the community’s East Main Street corridor, including a roundabout currently under construction at the intersection of East Main and Shawnee Boulevard.

“That will pretty well complete East Main so we’ll have good traffic flow from the roundabout at the post office (at East Main and High Street) all the way out to the interstate,” Hahs said.

Ranking just as high as infrastructure, the mayor said, is public safety.

“That’s always ranked No. 1 by our residents when we survey what’s important to them,” he said.

With public safety in mind, the city has been able to apply funds from a half-cent sales tax passed in 2018 to hire new police officers, a new training officer in the fire department and a school resource officer.

“And we’re looking at adding more (resource officers) through our cooperation with the Jackson R-2 district,” the mayor said.

On a topic related to safety, Hahs reported to the group that work is on schedule on the city’s new police station and once the department moves out of the building it shares with the fire department, the building will be renovated and solely occupied by firefighters and first responders.

Another thing, Hahs said, he cites among the city’s 2019 accomplishments is in the area of business growth and retention.

“We started a program with the chamber of commerce where we funded a retail development position as well as some consulting to increase business expansion in Jackson,” he said. “If you look around, I think you can see we’re making progress not only in brining new businesses to Jackson, but the ones that are here are expanding so that’s worked out very well.”