Jackson mayor makes appointments

Jackson by Mayor Dwain Hahs made several appointments to boards and committees during the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night.
New and reappointed members to those panels were:
The board also approved the appointment of Michelle Spooler to the office of municipal judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit Court.
Because it was the Board of Aldermen's first meeting since the April 6 municipal election, the mayor and aldermen accepted the election results as certified by Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers and took the oath of office for their new terms.
In other action Monday night, the Jackson aldermen:
The board also set 6 p.m. May 17 as the time and date for public hearings on several matters, including:
