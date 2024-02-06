Jackson mayor makes appointments

Jackson by Mayor Dwain Hahs made several appointments to boards and committees during the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night.

Board appointments

New and reappointed members to those panels were:

Harry Dryer to the Jackson Planning & Zoning Commission for a four-year term ending in 2025.

Ennis Hinkebein, Rodney Ladreiter and David Seabaugh to the Jackson Park Board for terms ending in 2024 and Shana Williams to a term on the park board ending in 2023.

Craig Milde to the Jackson Historic Preservation Commission for a three-year term ending in 2024.

Alynda Smithey, Rick Murray and Andrea Talley to three-year terms on the Community Outreach Board ending in 2024.

Kevin Schaper to a five-year term on the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment ending in 2026.

The board also approved the appointment of Michelle Spooler to the office of municipal judge of the 32nd Judicial Circuit Court.

Because it was the Board of Aldermen's first meeting since the April 6 municipal election, the mayor and aldermen accepted the election results as certified by Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers and took the oath of office for their new terms.