Jackson mayor honored for community service at annual chamber banquet

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs became the 46th recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 12.

He said the award has special meaning to him because his father-in-law, Billy Joe Thompson Sr., and brothers-in-law, Billy Joe Thompson Jr. and John Thompson, previously won the award.

"It's special for that background, as well just to be honored by the community you like to serve and that you love is really special," Hahs said. "The past recipients choose someone who serves the community of Jackson so it's very very meaningful."

The R.A. Fulenwider award is given to individuals who dedicate their lives to the betterment of Jackson and the surrounding areas. The award is named for a longtime Jackson pharmacist who died in 1978. It has been handed out every year since his passing.

Previous recipients select the winners, though anyone can nominate people for the award.

Brian Gerau, president of the chamber, said the Fulenwider award and others given at the event symbolize service to the community.

"That's a pretty prestigious award. You have to show a lifetime of commitment to be able to claim that award," he said. "We want to let everybody know what these leaders are doing because a lot of the times those leaders won't pump their chests. They're very humble. So it's the job of the chamber to recognize them and let other people know want they're doing."