All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 13, 2024

Jackson mayor honored for community service at annual chamber banquet

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs became the 46th recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 12. He said the award has special meaning to him because his father-in-law, Billy Joe Thompson Sr., and brothers-in-law, Billy Joe Thompson Jr. and John Thompson, previously won the award...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and his wife, Susan, arrive at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet Friday, Jan. 12. Dwain Hahs received the chamber's R.S. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the event.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and his wife, Susan, arrive at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet Friday, Jan. 12. Dwain Hahs received the chamber's R.S. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the event.Christopher Borro

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs became the 46th recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet on Friday, Jan. 12.

He said the award has special meaning to him because his father-in-law, Billy Joe Thompson Sr., and brothers-in-law, Billy Joe Thompson Jr. and John Thompson, previously won the award.

"It's special for that background, as well just to be honored by the community you like to serve and that you love is really special," Hahs said. "The past recipients choose someone who serves the community of Jackson so it's very very meaningful."

The R.A. Fulenwider award is given to individuals who dedicate their lives to the betterment of Jackson and the surrounding areas. The award is named for a longtime Jackson pharmacist who died in 1978. It has been handed out every year since his passing.

Previous recipients select the winners, though anyone can nominate people for the award.

Brian Gerau, president of the chamber, said the Fulenwider award and others given at the event symbolize service to the community.

"That's a pretty prestigious award. You have to show a lifetime of commitment to be able to claim that award," he said. "We want to let everybody know what these leaders are doing because a lot of the times those leaders won't pump their chests. They're very humble. So it's the job of the chamber to recognize them and let other people know want they're doing."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The other award winners of the night were:

  • Scott Smith, Jackson R-2 School District superintendent was named the Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year. Smith took the role in the summer 2021.
  • T-Ravs Italian restaurant won the Business of the Year award. The establishment owned and operated by Jarod Handley opened in 2022.

It serves pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads and toasted ravioli.

  • Seabaugh's Locksmith took home the Small Business of the Year award. The business, owned by Danny Seabaugh, celebrated its 10th anniversary Jan. 1.
  • Alan Schoen, a talent acquisition specialist with The Bank of Missouri won the Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year award.

This award is given to individuals who help promote the chamber and recruit new members.

  • Dana Thomas, owner of BOLD Marketing, was named the Women's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year.

WIN is a personal and business development group aimed at helping women reach their full potential.

This year's banquet was held at Jackson Civic Center.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maintenance; EB U.S. 60 in Scott County reduced for sign work
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay more
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy