Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs commended Alderman Mike Seabaugh for starting discussions relating to legislative bills that would phase out sales tax for food in Missouri.
As Hahs explained during the Board of Aldermen's Tuesday, Jan. 16, meeting, there are currently several proposed bills in the Missouri House and Senate that would immediately or gradually eliminate such sales tax at either a state level or, crucially to Jackson, a local level as well.
"That would be a major challenge for the city if that would happen," Hahs said. "Around 18 to 19% of our sales tax is due to food, so that would effectively cut 20% of our sales tax revenue out for our parks, for our general revenue, police, fire, roads and everything."
Sales tax accounts for roughly three-fifths of the city's overall revenue, meaning the city would effectively lose close to one-eighth of its revenue should such legislation pass.
"This is approximately a $2 million challenge to us as far as revenue," Hahs said.
Seabaugh said he sent emails to state District 27 Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, District 146 Rep. Barry Hovis and District 147 Rep. John Voss with concerns about the proposed legislation.
According to Hahs, similar bills were proposed in last year's legislative session, but none of them passed.
The board approved Hahs' appointment of Jackson resident Laura Dumey to the Community Outreach Board.
This citizen board organizes various events in the city. It can have up to 15 non-government members in addition to five government representatives.
Dumey's appointment means 10 of the citizen seats are filled. Her term, which she volunteered for, runs until May 2026.
The aldermen also approved the payment of Jackson's semimonthly bills; approved the city collector's annual report and the city clerk's and treasurer's reports; and granted consent to TeeED Off Golf to sell liquor within 100 feet of Grace Baptist Church.
