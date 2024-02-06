Jackson may waive delinquent fines for utilities bills

The Jackson Board of Aldermen will vote later this month whether to waive three months’ worth of penalties for late utility payments for Jackson residents who are facing economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a study session Monday night, Jackson city administrator Jim Roach said the city staff will present a formal proposal to waive utility penalties for the March, April and May billing periods. In addition, he said the city will postpone any utility cutoffs until at least June.

“I’m not suggesting we waive the bills, only the penalties,” Roach said. “It would be a nice gesture.”

By doing so, the city would forgive penalty amounts of $10,416 for the month of March, $13,905 from the April billing cycle and an estimated $15,000 worth of penalties for this month.

“For those who are haven’t received their stimulus checks yet, hopefully they’ll come in and pay their (utility) bills when they do come in,” Mayor Dwain Hahs said.