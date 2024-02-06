Jackson may repair or replace Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge

Improvements and the possible replacement of the pedestrian bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park will be a topic of action and discussion when the Jackson Board of Aldermen meets Monday night.
The board is expected to approve a task order of $10,800 for the engineering cost of design improvements for the bridge, located near U.S. 61, and will discuss its possible relocation if the structure is replaced.
Jackson city staff engineer Erica Bogenpohl said the design cost for the structure was built into the 2017 budget after city crews discovered areas needing repair while decorating the bridge for the holidays in November.
The board is expected to approve the order for Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying Inc. of Cape Girardeau for designs.
"We had a structural analysis of the bridge performed, and it came back that it said it is not at risk of failure or anything, but we do need to consider making those repairs or replacing it in the near future, and so that's what we're doing," Bogenpohl said.
Bogenpohl said in the opinion of the consulting engineer, the cost of the repair would approach the cost of replacement.
The current bridge is about 75 feet long and 7 feet wide. Bogenpohl said any new bridge would be of comparable size and design.
"We're still considering leaving it in the same spot or relocating to a more central location in the park," Bogenpohl said.
Regardless of the location, Bogenpohl said she does not expect the cost of the project to exceed $125,000.
"If it stays in the same location, it would be considerably less," Bogenpohl said, noting the foundation is in good shape.
The city plans to apply for a federal grant that pays for 50 percent of outdoor recreation projects. The application must be sent to the Missouri State Parks Department, which is administering the funds, by Feb. 17.
Bogenpohl said intentions of relocating the bridge need to be included in the application, and award notices are anticipated in July.
"We need to have a pretty good idea of what costs we are going to be expecting to get that application into the Missouri State Parks," Bogenpohl said.
If the city receives a grant, it would have two years to seek reimbursement costs.
Bogenpohl said the timeline for work on the bridge would maintain the same timeline with or without the grant, with design the focal point of this year and construction in 2018.
The board also plans to discuss possible bridge relocation during a study session Monday night.
"I'm hoping a clear direction comes out of Monday's board meeting as far as what everyone would like to see, whether it be in the same spot or relocating," Bogenpohl said.
Bogenpohl said the city is not depending on Koehler Engineering in the relocation decision.
"That's not an engineering decision necessarily," Bogenpohl said. "It would be a matter of aesthetics and connectivity to make it a more central park feature."
