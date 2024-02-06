All sections
March 3, 2021

Jackson man's self-built plane at Cape Airport for test flights

For the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies. Today, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of test flights to ensure flight safety...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Mike Kahle, right, sits in the cockpit of his Kitfox airplane as Lynn Winter looks on.
Mike Kahle, right, sits in the cockpit of his Kitfox airplane as Lynn Winter looks on.

For the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies.

On Wednesday, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of test flights to ensure flight safety.

Kahle said he was inspired to begin this project by his friend, and neighbor, Stan Crader.

"He was the person who's always kind of taken me flying for the last 20 years," Kahle said. "Whenever he called, I didn't care what I was doing, I dropped it and I went flying with Stan.

"We'd just go sightseeing around. It's not like we were taking big trips anywhere. We're just flying around, flying up and down the river looking at the eagles, or flying out to Bollinger County or Madison County and looking at the hills, and rivers and stuff. Or flying down, you know, into the rice fields and just looking at stuff. It's just neat to see a different perspective from staying on the ground the whole time."

A look at the engine of Mike Kahle's Kitfox airplane. Beginning today, Kahle's plane will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
A look at the engine of Mike Kahle's Kitfox airplane. Beginning today, Kahle's plane will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Prior to beginning his project, Kahle accompanied Crader and another friend Larry Bills to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the Experimental Aircraft Association's (EAA) week-long air show AirVenture.

"They put over a half a million people though that place and over 10,000 planes, and for one week it's the busiest airport in the world," Kahle said. "We went up there for one day and I was just totally blown away and overwhelmed. I was hooked."

At the event, Kahle was introduced to one of Bills' friends, Jeff Dill, who is a pilot for American Airlines. Dill had a Kitfox plane, which intrigued Kahle.

"I kind of fell in love with it," Kahle said. "He had another Kitfox that he was going to redo, it's a little bit bigger, and he decided didn't want to do it. So I bought that project from him."

Kahle -- who originally moved from Columbia to Jackson in 1986 to open a taxidermy shop -- built and painted a large amount of parts for the plane in his shop at Village of Boulder Creek retirement community, which Kahle started after retiring from taxidermy.

A view from the back of Mike Kahle's Kitfox airplane. Kahle's plane will be hangared Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
A view from the back of Mike Kahle's Kitfox airplane. Kahle's plane will be hangared Wednesday at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

"That was part of my museum stuff. I used to do Natural History Museum stuff, like for the Department of Conservation," Kahle said. "If you go on the Conservation Campus up there, there are big alligator gar, fiberglass fish, fiberglass trees and all kinds of stuff. That's what I used to do for a living, so I know how to do fiberglass work, and paint and stuff like that."

Kahle has already received an airworthiness certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration for his plane, but because of accident data from the National Transportation Safety Board showing a "disproportionate number of fatal events" involving experimental and amateur-built aircrafts, the plane must still be tested.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board accident data shows experimental and amateur-build aircrafts account for a large number of fatal events, and the first 50 hours of flight time on a newly-constructed aircraft are particularly dangerous.

Kahle will have help test flying his Kitfox, as he doesn't have his pilot's license. Kahle has taken flying lessons and achieved solo flight with Skybound Aviation at the Cape Gireadeau airport, but he still has some time before he will be a licensed pilot.

"You always have your flight instructor beside you in case something may or may not go wrong," Kahle said. "And then all of a sudden he goes, 'OK, you're on your own. Let's do it.' You drop him off and you're on your own. So that's pretty exhilarating."

Now that his plane is entering the test-flight phase, Kahle made sure to mention he couldn't have completed the project without the help of his aviation friends and the staff at the airport.

"I just want to give credit where it's due," Kahle said.

