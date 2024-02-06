Jackson man's self-built plane at Cape Airport for test flights

For the past seven years, Mike Kahle has been working on a project to take to the skies.

On Wednesday, the Kitfox airplane Kahle has been constructing for nearly a decade will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport where it will undergo 40 hours of test flights to ensure flight safety.

Kahle said he was inspired to begin this project by his friend, and neighbor, Stan Crader.

"He was the person who's always kind of taken me flying for the last 20 years," Kahle said. "Whenever he called, I didn't care what I was doing, I dropped it and I went flying with Stan.

"We'd just go sightseeing around. It's not like we were taking big trips anywhere. We're just flying around, flying up and down the river looking at the eagles, or flying out to Bollinger County or Madison County and looking at the hills, and rivers and stuff. Or flying down, you know, into the rice fields and just looking at stuff. It's just neat to see a different perspective from staying on the ground the whole time."

A look at the engine of Mike Kahle's Kitfox airplane. Beginning today, Kahle's plane will be hangared at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Submitted

Prior to beginning his project, Kahle accompanied Crader and another friend Larry Bills to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the Experimental Aircraft Association's (EAA) week-long air show AirVenture.

"They put over a half a million people though that place and over 10,000 planes, and for one week it's the busiest airport in the world," Kahle said. "We went up there for one day and I was just totally blown away and overwhelmed. I was hooked."

At the event, Kahle was introduced to one of Bills' friends, Jeff Dill, who is a pilot for American Airlines. Dill had a Kitfox plane, which intrigued Kahle.