Jackson man wins new duck calling championship event

Jackson High School graduate Michael Steinmeyer won the World Duck Calling Championship in Stuttgart, Arkansas, in 2019.
On Saturday, Steinmeyer took home a more prestigious duck calling award, called "Champion of Champions," during Stuttgart's Wings Over the Prairie Festival.
"The 'Champion of Champions' competition is held once every five years and is only open to those who have won a world championship before," explained Steinmeyer, an insurance agent specializing in farm and auto at Sterling Bank in Malden, Missouri, who still makes his home in Jackson.
Steinmeyer, who began competitive duck calling in 2003, began participating in the World event three years later.
"I qualified for the first time in 2006 and almost every year since, finally winning two years ago. I was on the stage at Stuttgart 14 times and finished in the top 10 a total of 10 times," Steinmeyer said.
There was no competition in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Steinmeyer said there is no secret to becoming good at duck calling.
"It takes lots and lots of practice," said the avid geese and duck hunter, who added his previous job afforded him considerable time to hone his craft.
"I used to work for the City of Jackson operating the street cleaning machine," Steinmeyer said. "When you're driving at three miles an hour, you have a great deal of opportunity to practice duck calling driving through town."
Despite his weekend victory, Steinmeyer — who competes in the "Main Street" division of duck calling — confessed to a feeling of loss.
"I'm officially retired because the rules say I can't enter another 'World' competition. Never in my life have I been so heartbroken to win a duck calling contest because I won't be able to sit in the back, in the bullpen, with the rest of the callers to enjoy the camaraderie. Not being able to walk across the stage (again) and stand with some of my best friends I've met since 2003, it hurts."
Steinmeyer said he can compete in the senior world championship division someday but explains the event is held irregularly and he is far too young to take part anytime soon.
"I'm only 39 and won't be able to compete at the senior level, I figure, until 2040."
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges, who appeared in eight games for the NFL team in 2019, won the 2009 Junior World Duck Calling Contest at age 13 and also took home the 2018 Alabama State Duck Calling Championship.
"(Devlin) is one of my best friends and I've got a picture of the two of us together," Steinmeyer said.
Steinmeyer said there are two other divisions in duck calling he may consider entering now that the "Main Street" category is closed to him at the "World" level.
"I wouldn't rule it out because I've got to have something to do from here on out. I just can't play golf all year."