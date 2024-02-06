Jackson man wins new duck calling championship event

Jackson High School graduate Michael Steinmeyer won the World Duck Calling Championship in Stuttgart, Arkansas, in 2019.

On Saturday, Steinmeyer took home a more prestigious duck calling award, called "Champion of Champions," during Stuttgart's Wings Over the Prairie Festival.

"The 'Champion of Champions' competition is held once every five years and is only open to those who have won a world championship before," explained Steinmeyer, an insurance agent specializing in farm and auto at Sterling Bank in Malden, Missouri, who still makes his home in Jackson.

Steinmeyer, who began competitive duck calling in 2003, began participating in the World event three years later.

"I qualified for the first time in 2006 and almost every year since, finally winning two years ago. I was on the stage at Stuttgart 14 times and finished in the top 10 a total of 10 times," Steinmeyer said.

There was no competition in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Steinmeyer said there is no secret to becoming good at duck calling.

"It takes lots and lots of practice," said the avid geese and duck hunter, who added his previous job afforded him considerable time to hone his craft.

"I used to work for the City of Jackson operating the street cleaning machine," Steinmeyer said. "When you're driving at three miles an hour, you have a great deal of opportunity to practice duck calling driving through town."