Jackson man taken into custody

A Jackson man was taken into custody Tuesday on a felony warrant.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jamie Jones, 44, was taken into custody on a Cape Girardeau County felony warrant for second-degree terroristic threatening.
He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail.
The arrest occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in Cape Girardeau County.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.