Jackson man surprises family on day of return from Army deployment

Becca Sides hates surprises, but last month, she got one she said she will always cherish.

Sides' husband, Brandon is a sergeant in the Army. He served 11 months in Kuwait, and decided to surprise her the day he came home April 23.

Becca knew Brandon was supposed to return home to Jackson soon, but she had no idea it would be on the day a few of her close friends piled her into a car and took her to The Water's Edge in Cape Girardeau, where he waited for her. The Sideses married at The Water's Edge nearly six years ago.

"It was so amazing," Becca said. "I felt the same nervous excitement as I did on my wedding day."

The Sideses' friend Honor Warren, a photographer, had Becca face away from a pavilion Brandon was waiting under. When she heard the thump of Brandon's boots on the deck, she said she gasped and put her hands over her mouth.

Brandon and Becca Sides pose for a photo with their sons Elias, front, and Ezra at East Elementary School in Jackson. Courtesy of Honor Warren

Brandon sneaked behind Becca and put his arms around her. He said he instantly felt relief.

"It took all the stress I'd gone through in the last year and just washed it all away," Brandon said. "To finally put my arms around her again and to see her smile ... it made everything worth it."

The Sideses have three children: Ezra, 5, Elias, 4, and Charlotte, 1.