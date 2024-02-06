Jackson man sentenced to prison for child pornography

A Jackson man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for possessing child pornography.
Travis J. Anderson, 49, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography on his mobile phone and multiple hard drives.
Anderson pleaded guilty in a hearing in February 2021 to possessing illegal content after a federal search warrant was executed at his residence.
Anderson will be required to register as a sex offender and will be placed on a supervised release once his 78-month term is served.
A news release from the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri’s office said Anderson’s sentencing hearing took place at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.