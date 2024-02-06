Jackson man sentenced to prison for child pornography

Anderson pleaded guilty in a hearing in February 2021 to possessing illegal content after a federal search warrant was executed at his residence.

Anderson will be required to register as a sex offender and will be placed on a supervised release once his 78-month term is served.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri’s office said Anderson’s sentencing hearing took place at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr.