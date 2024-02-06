Jackson man sentenced to federal prison for fraud

A Jackson man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay millions in reimbursement for several felony convictions.

Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh sentenced him to 30 months in prison and ordered him to repay $7.5 million.

A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says McCoy, in pleading guilty to the crimes, admitted owning or operating companies that supplied orthotic braces and other durable medical equipment — AE Wellness LLC, Summit Medical Supply, Patriot Medical Supply and DME Device Co. — that contracted with marketing firms that placed ads on television and online offering orthotic braces at no cost. The companies sent patient information to a telemedicine doctor, who signed an order for medical equipment without evaluating or even communicating with the patient in some cases.

McCoy paid various people for "leads" on patients and then submitted fraudulent claims for millions of dollars to Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.