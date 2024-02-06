All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 7, 2022

Jackson man sentenced to federal prison for fraud

A Jackson man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay millions in reimbursement for several felony convictions. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh sentenced him to 30 months in prison and ordered him to repay $7.5 million...

Southeast Missourian

A Jackson man has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay millions in reimbursement for several felony convictions.

Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh sentenced him to 30 months in prison and ordered him to repay $7.5 million.

A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says McCoy, in pleading guilty to the crimes, admitted owning or operating companies that supplied orthotic braces and other durable medical equipment — AE Wellness LLC, Summit Medical Supply, Patriot Medical Supply and DME Device Co. — that contracted with marketing firms that placed ads on television and online offering orthotic braces at no cost. The companies sent patient information to a telemedicine doctor, who signed an order for medical equipment without evaluating or even communicating with the patient in some cases.

McCoy paid various people for "leads" on patients and then submitted fraudulent claims for millions of dollars to Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Submitting false claims for medically unnecessary equipment diverts funding from the necessary services required to support beneficiaries of federal health care programs," said Curt L. Muller, special agent in charge with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General. "OIG will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and hold accountable individuals who choose to waste vital taxpayer dollars by participating in health care fraud schemes."

Brandy McKay, AE Wellness' office manager, was sentenced Jan. 18 to three years in prison and ordered to repay $7.5 million

Jackson Preston Siples III, who ran day-to-day operations at AE Wellness, pleaded guilty in May to the same charges as McCoy and is awaiting sentencing.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the FBI, the Defense Criminal Investigation Service and the Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dorothy McMurtry and Derek Wiseman are prosecuting the case.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy