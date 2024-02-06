Jackson man sentenced to 6 years on firearm charge

A Jackson man was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gabriel D. Housman, 25, entered a plea of guilty in U.S. Federal Court on Sept. 18 before U.S. District Judge John A. Ross, and faced a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Officers saw Housman seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked outside of a Cape Girardeau apartment building May 9, according to court records.