Jackson man receives maximum sentence for murder of ex-girlfriend

A Jackson man received a 30-year sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
On Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Lewis sentenced 27-year-old Victor Grebing to consecutive sentences for offenses related to the June 23, 2020, murder of Hailey Amanda Wipfler Crook.
According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Crook was sleeping in a downstairs bedroom of her grandparents' home when Grebing entered the residence at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Grebing immediately went downstairs and shot Crook multiple times. Crook's minor son witnessed the murder.
According to the release from the prosecuting attorney's office, Grebing and Crook once had a short relationship, but they had not been in contact for approximately two years.
Crook's mother, Theresa Giacomo, addressed the court on behalf of Crook's family. Giacomo described Crook as an integral member of their tight-knit family. Crook had recently married and was "extremely happy," Giacomo said.
Judge Lewis imposed the maximum sentences of life imprisonment (30 years) on murder in the second degree and a consecutive sentence of 30 years on the offense of armed criminal action.
The offense was investigated by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. First assistant prosecuting attorney Angel Woodruff represented the state. Public defender Christopher Davis represented Grebing.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.