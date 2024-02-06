Jackson man receives maximum sentence for murder of ex-girlfriend

A Jackson man received a 30-year sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Lewis sentenced 27-year-old Victor Grebing to consecutive sentences for offenses related to the June 23, 2020, murder of Hailey Amanda Wipfler Crook.

According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Crook was sleeping in a downstairs bedroom of her grandparents' home when Grebing entered the residence at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Grebing immediately went downstairs and shot Crook multiple times. Crook's minor son witnessed the murder.