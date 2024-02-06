Jackson man killed in Bollinger County crash

Keller's passenger, Douglas C. Weaver, 65, also of Jackson, was air evacuated to Saint Louis University Hospital and is reported in serious condition.

State Highway Patrol reported 1997 Chevrolet Silverado Keller was driving went off the right side of the road at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and struck a tree.

Neither Keller nor Weaver was wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol.