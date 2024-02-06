All sections
December 23, 2022

Jackson man killed in Bollinger County crash

A Jackson man was killed and another person was seriously injured in a one-car crash Wednesday, Dec. 21, in northeast Bollinger County, Missouri. Richard E. Keller, 46, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene on Route K, 4 miles north of Sedgewickville...

Jeff Long
Jeff Long
story image illustation

A Jackson man was killed and another person was seriously injured in a one-car crash Wednesday, Dec. 21, in northeast Bollinger County, Missouri.

Richard E. Keller, 46, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene on Route K, 4 miles north of Sedgewickville.

Keller's passenger, Douglas C. Weaver, 65, also of Jackson, was air evacuated to Saint Louis University Hospital and is reported in serious condition.

State Highway Patrol reported 1997 Chevrolet Silverado Keller was driving went off the right side of the road at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and struck a tree.

Neither Keller nor Weaver was wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol.

