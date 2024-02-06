All sections
January 8, 2024

Jackson man injured in one-vehicle crash

A Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Jan. 6, in rural Cape Girardeau County. A state Highway Patrol report says John Crites, 38, was southbound on County Road 465 south of County Road 450 when the 2002 Ford F250 pickup he was driving left the right side of the roadway and overturned...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Jan. 6, in rural Cape Girardeau County.

A state Highway Patrol report says John Crites, 38, was southbound on County Road 465 south of County Road 450 when the 2002 Ford F250 pickup he was driving left the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The reports says he was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash, which occurred about 4 a.m.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Local News

