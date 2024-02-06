Jackson man injured in one-vehicle crash

A Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Jan. 6, in rural Cape Girardeau County.
A state Highway Patrol report says John Crites, 38, was southbound on County Road 465 south of County Road 450 when the 2002 Ford F250 pickup he was driving left the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The reports says he was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash, which occurred about 4 a.m.
He was taken to a local hospital.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.