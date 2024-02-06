Jackson man injured in motorcycle crash

A Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Monday.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Anton Kotar, 59, was riding a 1999 Harley-Davidson westbound on Route FF west of Fruitland at about 4:30 p.m. when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting Kotar.
He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
